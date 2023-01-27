Bossip Video

The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion is on the way and the ladies are all rocking BLUEtiful cobalt-colored looks.

Bravo reports that the entire cast was present for the sitdown including Jacqueline Blake and Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, and nearly all of the ladies chose frocks with sparkly details. Minor details about what went down at the reunion have leaked including Gizelle Bryant and Karen Huger getting the coveted seats closest to Andy Cohen…

but we’ll have to wait for the official trailer to see what happens.

Ahead of that, check out the #RHOP season 7 reunion looks via celeb photographer Clifton Prescod.

Gizelle Bryant

Gizelle tapped into her First Lady past with an Albina Dya dress, House of Emmanuele jewelry, and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Bravo reports that her makeup was done by Carli Styles and her updo was via Kalixto Blount. As always, Gizelle’s look is garnering mixed reactions—but what do YOU think about the gloved gown?

Ashley Darby

Ashley served baaaawdy at the reunion in a skin-showing bedazzled blue dress and Aquazzura shoes.

Jeff Wright a.k.a. the Makeup Machine beat her face while Corey Sims slayed her scalp.

Candiace Dillard Bassett

Candy Gal will cap off a triumphant season that included her going head-to-head with Gizelle Bryant during the #RHOP reunion.

The “Deep Space” songstress wore blonde highlights via Stephanie Harris with makeup by K. Dempster. She was styled by Brian Adrian who outfitted her in a Karen Sabag dress, New York Vintage jewelry, and Saint Laurent shoes.

Robyn Dixon

Robyn Dixon will have an exciting #RHOP reunion while rocking a cobalt Albina Dyla dress.

As previously reported Robyn remarried Juan Dixon and will share exclusive footage during the sitdown. She’ll also surely face off with Karen Huger who called the forthcoming wedding “fake” and alleged that Robny’s beau was seeing a blonde in Georgetown.

As for this blonde in Potomac, her hair was blessed by Shirley Gordon, her makeup was done by Nikki Lemon, and she wore Nicole Rose Jewelry and Aquazurra shoes.

Karen Huger

The Grand Dame Karen Huger made a statement in a custom-made Chasity Sereal dress at the #RHOP reunion.

Her chic chignon was styled by Steven Thomas a.k.a. The Hair Doc and her face was blessed by Tatiana Ward a.k.a. Beat Face Honey. Karen wore her own jewelry and her shoes were via Good American.

Dr. Wendy Osefo

“The only thing you can take from me is notes,” said Dr. Wendy Osefo about her #RHOP reunion look.

The professor took the other ladies to class in a Rian Fernandez dress styled by Shenell Welch, with jewelry via The Rich DNA and Cartier. That glowing face was slayed by Arica Peni with hair styling by Dallas Dyvitoi and nails by Nail Designs by Nancy.

Rian Fernandez also highlighted Zen Wen’s under-the-sea-themed dress on his page. You like? We do!

Mia Thornton

Mama Mia!

Mia Thornton wore a blue Nneka “Brides By Nona” gown that she offset with sparkly Glam Duchess jewelry and Good American shoes. Her hair was styled by Loreal Watts and her hair was slayed by Jada Jenkins.

Mia’s undoubtedly going to have an interesting reunion as she’ll face questions about that alleged “eat Wendy’s box” comment and of course, questions about her fractured friendship with Jacqueline Blake.

Luckily her husband Gordon will be by her side for support.

Jacqueline Blake

Speaking of Jacqueline Blake, she’ll be ready to clap back at her ex-best friend’s “married men” allegations in a Signature Dresses Georgetown couture gown and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

The friend of the show’s makeup was done by Cornellia Mair, and her hair was styled by Dietrich Williams Jr.

Lovely!

Charrisse Jackson-Jordan

Robyn Dixon’s “Queen of Potomac” attended the reunion in designer drip and interesting choices.

Charrisse Jackson-Jordan wore a Balmain dress and Dolce & Gabbana dress to face off with Karen Huger. The former friends will likely discuss their big blowup in Mexico and Charrisse’s forthcoming allegation that Karen was caught having sex with “the help” in a bathroom.

Messy!

Charrisse’s ponytail was via Janel Sealy, her makeup was by Darya Latham and she wore Earring Envy earrings with styling by Tiffany Barringer.

Now that you’ve seen all of these season 7 looks, tell us which #RHOP Reunion dress is your fave!