Queen Bey Snatches Dubai’s Edges For A Reported $35 MILLION, Sparks Hilarious Hysteria

MoneyBagg Yoncé

Everyone’s buzzing over Queen Bey‘s spectacular appearance at the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal in Dubai where she earned a reported $35 MILLION (instead of the previously reported $24 million) for a 1-hour performance.

The world-stopping superstar wowed the crowd with an exclusive guest list that included Chloe x Halle, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Kendall Jenner, Terrence J, Nia Long, and many more at what’s being billed as the world’s most luxurious hotel.

Oozing with opulence, the Atlantis The Royal boasts complimentary gold-plated toothbrushes, a ‘menu’ of pillows, personal butlers, and an opportunity to meditate with dolphins with the cheapest room costing $1,800 a night.

The Royal Mansion suite that Bey stayed in costs $142,500/night with four massive rooms, a movie theater, a ‘safe room,’ and its own pool.

Backed by a full band, 48-piece all-women orchestra Firdaus, and super talented backup dancers, Bey kicked off the performance with a dazzling fireworks display before running through classics “XO,” “Flaws and All,” and “Halo.”

At one point, Lebanese all-women precision dance group The Mayyas (known for winning America’s Got Talent) surrounded Bey with intricate formations that complemented the show’s choreography by Emmy-winning icon Fatima Robinson.

There also was a special cameo from Blue Ivy who joined her mom for a duet of their 2019 Grammy-winning hit “Brown Skin Girl.”

“Where are all my brown skin girls? Give it up for my baby, my brown skin girl, Miss Blue Ivy Carter! Love to all the brown skin girls. If you love brown skin women, help me sing,” said Bey during the performance.

The second set included a mix of classics like “I Care” and hit Shakira duet “Beautiful Liar” with Black Is King ballads “Otherside,” “Bigger, and “Spirit.”

Naturally, shaky videos of the performance popped up across social media despite the strict ‘no recording’ policy during the performance. Whoops!

this video is gonna be in my head rent free until Beyoncé feeds us again like😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/X2OvAQPej1 — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) January 23, 2023

What was your fave moment of the performance? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious hysteria over Queen Bey’s $35 million performance on the flip.