She’s baaaaaack!

Last summer, Beyoncé blessed us with her latest album, Renaissance. It’s been almost seven months since the project debuted–after which the musician went radio silent–but now, she’s giving us an even better gift to look forward to for this summer.

After months of speculation, Bey has finally announced a 2023 Renaissance World Tour. Kicking off in Stockholm, SE May 10, the icon will hit stadiums around Europe throughout May and June before making her way to Canada July 8.

Then, she’ll make her way to iconic stadiums throughout the United States, including Soldier Field in Chicago, Gilette Stadium in Boston, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. After making her way around the world for five months, Yoncé will wrap things up with one final show at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans Sept. 27.

You can check out a full list of tour dates here.

The timing of this announcement has sparked even more speculation, coming just a few days before the Grammy Awards on Sunday. Now, she’s sparked speculation that she may perform at the show–especially considering the fact that Beyoncé is the most nominated artist for the awards this year with nine Renaissance nods.

On Jan. 21, Bey performed her first full concert in four years at the new Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai. It was an elaborate and highly theatrical performance — for which sources say she was paid around $24 million. Her last full tour was the 49-date Formation tour in 2016, making this announcement a long-awaited gift for all of her fans around the world.