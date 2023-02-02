Super Freaky Pop-Pop: Smokey Robinson Is Pulling Bloomers To The Side On Lusty New ’GASMS’ Album, Teases Seasoned Bussit Ballads

BIG STROKEY

Motown legend Smokey Robinson is trying to get to granny’s yams on his lusty new album GASMS that’s sure to provide late-night vibes for freaky meemaws and pop-pops everywhere.

Please look at the names of these songs. Do it. Do it NOW. 😂😅😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/Gmn1gwJTj1 — Brandon Williams (@bwilliamsmusic) February 1, 2023

GASMS marks the 82-year-old Soul icon’s first album in almost a decade where he’s apparently been wowing crowds with his geriatric gyrations at shows while refusing to slow down.

My man @smokeyrobinson can still get it in!!!! Love ya Smoke!!!! pic.twitter.com/RJ831YWEih — loni love (@LoniLove) January 26, 2023

“It’s what I love,” he said in an interview with PEOPLE. “I can’t find anything that replaces this for me.” “I retired one time. I retired for about three years, and I was climbing the walls,” he continued. “It’s not about me making time. It’s about me raring to go and do it. Everybody gets a gift from God, and mine was to be able to write music.”

Naturally, social media exploded with hilarious reactions to the upcoming album featuring seductive cuts like ‘Gasms,’ ‘I Wanna Know Your Body,’ and instant classic ‘I FIT IN THERE.’

Smokey Robinson is 82 and letting us know that thang still working. IKDR!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/o9j0LnuYcu — Old Spice Cabinet (@KirkWrites79) February 1, 2023

What Smokey is fitting and WHERE, we may never know, but it’s clear he’s not messing around on GASMs that’s not all freaky everything based on lead single “If We Don’t Have Each Other.”

“I chose this song as the first single of my new album because it’s different musically and has a slide dance feeling to it … which is different from what I’ve ever done before,” he said in a statement. “It also has a current rhythm of today that I love, and I hope everyone else does too.”

Will you be setting the mood with ‘GASMS’ when it drops April 28th? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious hysteria over the upcoming album on the flip.