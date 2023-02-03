Bossip Video

Grammy week is officially in full swing and the baddies have been bringing their A-game to the red carpet events.

Thursday night, Ciara stepped out in this chic backless hooded gown for the 2023 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective event, which honored Lil Wayne, Missy Elliot, and Dr. Dre with Global Impact Awards.

Definitely a certified slay for Cici, who was on hand to help honor longtime collaborator and mentor Missy Elliott.

Ciara wasn’t the only stunner who opted for all-black. Rapper Bia went with this leather cutout look which she completed with strappy sandals.  Gorgeous right?

 

QC beauty Lakeyah also was dressed to impress at the event.

Reginae Carter came through with her boo Armon Warren to stunt for her daddy Weezy on his special night.

 

The beautiful Amber Riley continued the black trend in a mini with boots to match.

Marsha Ambrosius and her hubby Dez Billups hit the carpet. Her headpiece is incredible right?

 

Chloe Bailey was snatched in a sheer fringed black fringed jumpsuit for her onstage performance of Aaliyah’s “One In A Million” as part of Missy’s tribute.

We also have to show some love to Mona Scott-Young, Missy’s longtime manager who also looked amazing at the event.

And while we’re speaking of powerful women in music — it’s only right we also mention Sylvia Rhone.

 

Cameras caught Lil Kim congratulating Lil Wayne at the event.  We love this candid shot!

 

Check out more moments from the evening below:

 

