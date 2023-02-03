Mario, Anderson .Paak, Candiace Dillard & More Kick It At Amazon Music’s Star-Powered Lot Party

Yes lawd!

Amazon Music’s pre-Grammy lot party was boomin’ with stars, legends, and cool somebodies including Mario, Anderson .Paak (who rocked the crowd as his alter ego DJ Pee .Wee), Candiace Dillard, Jimmy Jam, Kevin Liles, Rico Nasty, Arin Ray, Gia Peppers, and many more at The Culver Studios in Cali.

As reported in Forbes, the buzzy event doubled as a celebration of Amazon Music’s move to its massive new headquarters at Culver Studios in Culver City, California.

Peep the super fun video recap and all of the selects below:

Over the past few months, Amazon Music has emerged as a power player in the entertainment event space with it’s star-powered concert series that featured Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, and Brazilian bombshell Anitta who wowed the crowd with a dazzling performance of smash hit ‘Envolver.’

Play

Hosted by 2 Chainz, the globally-streamed event aired on Prime Video following Thursday Night Football.

“Whether you’re a sports fan waiting for the first football game of the week, or a music fan staying up late to hear the latest drop from your favorite artist, Thursday is the biggest night for entertainment,” said Kirdis Postelle, Global Head of Artist Marketing at Amazon Music. “With Amazon Music Live, we’ve created a new, can’t-miss series for fans to experience the most exciting new music together. For artists, this show represents a massive new stage to share their music with fans after Thursday Night Football—the biggest game of the week, airing live on Prime Video.”

For more info about Amazon Music Live, click here.