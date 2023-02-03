Bossip Video

The Senate Judiciary Committee Issues A Warning To Ticketmaster Ahead of The Platform Releasing Beyoncé Concert Tickets To The Public.

The cost of everything seems to be skyrocketing from gas to eggs and especially live event tickets. If you’ve tried to buy concert or sporting event tickets you’ve felt the pain. Not only are the prices out of control but the experience to purchase isn’t very user-friendly. Once you are actually able to get to a purchase screen often everything is gone and resell is the only thing available. After Taylor Swift tickets were swooped up by resellers and bots and relisted for the price of a new Kia. Now all eyes are on Ticketmaster to see what actions they will take to protect consumers and offer a better experience.

Ticketmaster and Beyoncé have finally announced her long-awaited and highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour. While everyone is excited the announcement is finally here they are dreading the buying process. According to TMZ, everyone’s eyes are on Ticketmaster including the Senate. In the wake of lawsuits over Taylor Swift tickets, Ticketmaster is making changes. Staggering ticket sales and using Verified Fan technology. Will this be enough? Guess we will have to wait and see.