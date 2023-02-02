Bossip Video

Quality Control has requested that Offset’s lawsuit be thrown out citing a breach of contract.

Offset’s career is currently in the process of transitioning to a solo act after years of being tied to the Migos. While the Migos always delivered quality music and unforgettable classics, it was only a matter of time before solo runs happened. Towards the end of the 2010s, all three members dabbled in joint projects, solo albums, and collab projects, and music heads thought that Offset’s solo album and Without Warning project with 21 Savage proved that he had solo star quality. After the Migos split last year, Offset continued on his solo mission but it didn’t come without drama. As previously reported he filed a lawsuit against Quality Control over profits and the rapper still isn’t backing down.

Despite Offset wanting to continue battling QC in court, RadarOnline, reports that the label wants the lawsuit thrown out because they think Offset “breached his contract.”

A portion of the suit reads,

“Having continued to accept the benefits of working directly with Capitol (after Defendant assigned to Offset its rights under the Offset/Capital Agreement) in connection with the production of recordings as works for hire, and because, under the Label Deal Agreement, as amended, 100 percent of the copyright rights in recordings made by Offset as works for hire for Capitol are automatically assigned by Capitol to Quality Control, Plaintiffs are estopped from taking the position in this action that they are the owner of such recordings, rather than Capitol or its assignee, Quality Control.”

The lawsuit revealed that Offset signed a deal with QC in 2013 giving them full control and 50% of his profits. However, once he realized the deal wasn’t to his liking he negotiated a settlement with QC. The settlement was to reclaim his rights to his solo recordings and songwriting and Offset alleges he paid “handsomely” to regain those rights, reports RadarOnline.

QC’s response to his lawsuit claims he breached the “confidentiality provision” in the agreement on social media. In addition, they believe he breached the agreement again by sharing the settlement documentation with Universal Music Group Executives.

We will have to wait and see if the suit is thrown out, but it sounds like this legal battle is just getting started.