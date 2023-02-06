Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena was bustling with fashion Sunday for the 2023 Grammys as A-listers showed up and stunned in designer duds. Ahead of entering the 65th annual ceremony, the stars walked the carpet in eye-catching ensembles.

Per the usual Cardi B was a style standout, this time in electric blue Gaurav Gupta Couture.

Stylist Kollin Carter of course outfitted Cardi with hair styling by Tokyo Stylez and makeup by Erika La Pearl.

The “regular shmegular” superstar from the Bronx walked the carpet with her hubby Offset who looked dapper in white.

Another blue-rocking celeb was Kandi whose Raisa Vanessa gown hugged her curves.

She showed off the dress and her makeup in E!’s Glambot.

 

And while she might not have walked the carpet, Beyoncé didn’t disappoint with her look.

 

 

The big winner of the night wore Gucci and was styled by KJ Moody.

She also sent out a message to her Hive about becoming the most awarded artist in Grammys history, with a record 32 wins while wearing Balmain.

 

Another style standout was Doja Cat who arrived in a stunning leather Atelier Versace dress…

she later changed into a custom Knwls gown and switched up her hair and makeup.

You like?

Lizzo looked “good as hell” in an orange Dolce And Gabbana gown for the Grammys.

Her face-framing custom look was styled by Patti Wilson.

 

Lizzo later changed into another ensemble and posed for a matching metallics photo with King Bey.

Speaking of metallics, Mary J. Blige brought it in a silver cut-out gown by THE BLONDS.

She of course also wore boots for music’s biggest night and posed inside for a pic with H.E.R.

Speaking of H.E.R., the songstress wore her signature frames and a Bach Mai dress.

Brazilian bombshell Anitta wore archival Atelier Versace from the SS03 collection.

The always stunning singer looked flawless as always.

Another standout in black, was Laverne Cox who wore Kim Kassas Couture for the Grammys.

She described her look as Cleopatra meets Goldfinger.

Black was also the color of the night for Ella Mai who wore Monsoori and accessorized with diamonds and finger waves.

Pretty!

Several Grammys presenters also brought high fashion to the show.

Jennifer Lopez looked lovely in Gucci and posed for pics with her hubby Ben Affleck…

while SZA gussied up and got gorgeous in Mugler.

On Instagram she told her followers she was going for an “Avengers meets “Oracle” vibe and the stunner posed for a pic with Queen Latifah.

All these ladies looked stunning, but you tell us; who looked more bangin’ at the 2023 Grammys?

