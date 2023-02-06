Bossip Video

Juan Dixon might not “be here right now”, but his wife is and she’s responding to claims she shadily withheld information about their relationship.

On Sunday’s Real Housewives of Potomac finale, viewers got their first look at Juan and Robyn Dixon tying the knot for a second time. The two were wed in an intimate ceremony in Edgemere, Maryland despite previously wanting to wed in Jamaica.

“So … change of plans. We’re in Maryland,” said Robyn during the February 5 finale of #RHOP. “We had all our stuff [in Jamaica]: the boys’ suits, the rings, everything. And we woke up that morning and we felt kind of like … this doesn’t feel right.”

The housewife who said she didn’t want to look like a traditional bride ultimately wore white while her hubby wore a khaki-colored suit and a cursive D lapel pin for their last name. The couple was joined by their two sons for the wedding as well as Robyn’s parents, Guy and Gladys.

The Potomac cast was not invited.

“Our second wedding, although small in size and minimalistic in style, was simply perfect and magical,” Robyn shared with BravoTV.com about the undeniably dreamy affair. “The day focused on our incredible (and at times rocky) journey and love for one another and our family.” She added: “Every little detail was perfect and felt true to ourselves and our relationship. And of course, it was so special to have my parents — our biggest supporters — in attendance.”

After the wedding footage aired on Bravo, Robyn was in the hot seat on Watch What Happens Live and she was asked to explain her recent headline-making reveal about Juan.

Robyn Dixon Opens Up About “Withholding” Info About Juan Dixon Cheating Claims

On Sunday’s episode of #WWHL, Andy Cohen grilled Robyn about her confession that a woman contacted her claiming that she “dated” Juan during Covid.

As previously reported, Robyn revealed on her “Reasonably Shady” podcast that she braced herself for the moment that a fellow housewife would bring up the woman but decided not to personally disclose on camera what happened.

Robyn was openly asked by Andy about not just the woman in question, but in particular, why Juan’s name appeared on the woman’s hotel receipt.

According to the housewife, while she doesn’t want to give the woman attention, her husband only paid for the Canadian’s hotel room when she visited Maryland because he “felt bad for her.”

“She had told Juan that she was dating a Baltimore Ravens player so she was telling him she was flying to Maryland and he’s like, ‘Okay, whatever.’ But somewhere along the way, she gets to Maryland, she’s reaching out to him, and she’s telling him she lost her wallet in the casino and she cannot pay for her hotel room,” Robyn explained. “So he feels bad for her. Apparently she was really stressed out, really distraught. He feels bad for her, he goes to the hotel, puts his card down at the counter or whatever, and that’s it.” “This cold sound like B.S. to somebody…” retorted Cohen. “It sounded like B.S. to me when I found out about it…but I believe him,” Robyn said. “We’ve talked about it a lot and I believe what he told me.”

Despite that explanation, Andy pushed back and wondered why it was fair for her to participate in conversations about infidelity on season 7 [like with her allegations that Karen Huger was cheating with “Blue Eyes” ], while completely ignoring her own scandal. According to Robyn who said that all of the cast “has skeletons”, it was because she and Juan had “handled” things before the season started.

“It was so in the back of my mind. We dealt with it, we moved on from it. I don’t know why I would say, ‘Hey guys, pick me, let’s talk about my issues,’ ” Robyn said. “It wasn’t an issue at that moment when we were filming. … It wasn’t relevant to where we were in that present time.”

Andy also inquired why Robyn was “withholding the truth” about her life on a reality show before selling it behind a paywall. As previously reported Robyn revealed some details about the cheating allegations but then gave up exclusive details to her paid Patreon subscribers.

“I didn’t withhold,” said Robyn. “It’s not about withholding information. It was because this information was given last week or the week before on a blog and my problem was the woman was telling lies and trying to expose us. She was telling lies and I felt like I need to expose the lies.”

She also clarified that the unnamed woman who Juan was DM’ing was NOT the “blonde in Georgetown” that the Grand Dame brought up.

“A blonde in Georgetown is not the same as a woman on the other side of Canada,’ said Robyn. “I had never in my life heard that.”

Robyn also denied that she “demands transparency” from her castmates while not being transparent herself.

“I don’t demand transparency from anyone regarding their relationship,” said Robyn, something fans find hard to believe.

Robyn maintains that Juan only “acted inappropriately” and like an “idiot who needed attention” by DMing back and forth with the woman.

What do YOU think about Robyn Dixon clarifying her Juan Dixon “cheating” reveal?