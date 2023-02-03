Bossip Video

After accusing a husband of DMing her and “flirting” with her friend, a Real Housewife of Potomac wants to clear the air during the season finale, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

On Sunday’s episode of #RHOP, viewers will see the ladies at Candiace Dillard Bassett’s “Insecure” video release where her hubby Chris will once again be a topic of discussion.

Ashley Darby asks Candiace if she can speak to Chris considering that she alleged that he contacted her on IG and her friend Deborah alleged that he hit on her.

“Chris is here and he and I haven’t talked, so you know, if I can talk to him…” says Ashley. “I don’t know that he is open to speaking tonight,” says Candiace. “He doesn’t want anything to take away from the celebration of the evening.”

Ashley wants to make it clear that she won’t be hostile or confrontational while speaking to Chris, but Candiace still has her doubts.

“Well, that’s the problem,” says Candiace. “We just don’t know.”

Things then take a turn down Sesame Street.

“His actions whether they were innocuous or not have been interpreted that way…” starts Ashley before Candiace cuts her off.

“By your friend that looks like Sesame Street,” she says referring to Deborah. “No, that didn’t happen. It’s giving no.”

Ashley initially tries to defend her “attractive friend” before taking matters into her own hands and heading Chris’ way.

“It’s so immature for us to talk to other people,” says Ashley in a confessional. “If you’re gonna run away from everybody then how are you supposed to resolve the conflicts to move on?”

As you can imagine Chris isn’t happy to see her but Ashley is undeterred and brings up his recent tweet about her. Unfortunately for her, it looks like the chef is standing by what he said.

“If my tweet upset you, obviously I’m upset because someone is telling me that I grabbed another woman’s a** and to sit here and suggest that I would do something inappropriate in the moment, is fucked up, disrespectful and I don’t f***k with it. I’m sorry.”

Ooop!

Take an exclusive look below.

Candiace is perennially petty but she really doesn’t play about her husband! We’re SURE there will be more conversations just like this during the #RHOP Reunion.

Ahead of that, tune in to The Real Housewives of Potomac season finale Sunday, February 5 at 8PM ET/PT on Bravo.