Janelle Monáe has always been known for her eclectic style, but her acting career has shined a spotlight on just how good she looks in….well, just about anything.

In 2022, Monáe starred in the beloved Knives Out sequel Glass Onion, keeping everyone on the edge of their seats with her chilling performance.

While this is far from her first acting gig, having appeared in box office hits like Hidden Figures and Moonlight, her starring role in Glass Onion has also seen the star attending an influx of red carpets and other events. Her appearances at those events–plus her impressive performance in the Netflix film–has not only brought along a lot of new fans, but has shown bonafide Janelle Monáe fans just how fine she really is!

She’s always been gorgeous, but her previous fashion choices were a lot more eclectic than what she’s been wearing in recent months. That shift sparked jokes about a famous mascot she was channeling with her funky fits of the past, with one fan on Twitter comparing Monáe to the Monopoly man.

“Janelle monae finally showing off how fine she is instead of dressing like the monopoly man,” one user tweeted, eventually going viral.

The beauty of Twitter is that jokes about celebs often make it to the celebs themself, with Janelle not only seeing the shade about her outfits, but noticing just how much traction the observation received from fellow fans. In response, she joked that she’s not releasing any new music, since so many people wanted to laugh at her expense.

“35.7k likes?? No new tour,” she tweeted. “Hope it was worth it beloved.”

This got fans talking even more, not knowing how serious Monáe was with her threat not to release music. As some users directed their anger at the original tweeter who caught the musician’s attention, she didn’t budge, saying what she set out to do was completed.

“If my dumb jokes got people talking about how dope Janelle Monae is then mission accomplished,” she wrote.

Janelle replied to the fans tweet once again, this time, shrugging off the joke and giving fans a little reassurance that her joke about no new music was, in fact, a joke.

“Monopoly man?? You’re pretty and funny,” the singer tweeted.

You gotta love a celebrity who doesn’t take themself too seriously.