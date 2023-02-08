RHOP Reconciliation? Mia Speaks On Her Fractured Friendship With Jacqueline & Admits ‘There Is A Lot Of Love There’ [Exclusive]

There’s more drama to come between two #RHOP standouts, but it sounds like one of them hopes to fix their fractured friendship.

During season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Mia Thornton fell out with Jacqueline Blake during a shocking showdown in Mexico.

The besties bumped heads amid a parenting disagreement and things only escalated from there. An upset Mia accused Jacqueline of being a mistress to multiple men amid already ongoing rumors that she slept with Mia’s husband Gordon. Jacqueline vehemently denied it, while Mia continued to accuse her of having multiple married partners.

Now it looks like the looming bad blood between them will continue during the #RHOP Reunion that will bring them face to face once again.

“You were never the CEO of your company, your family business was all in shambles,” says Jacqueline while holding pieces of paper that could be recipts.

Ahead of the big sitdown, Mia told BOSSIP that there were several key moments between her and Jacqueline that the audience didn’t see. Furthermore, their latest fight is nothing new considering that they’ve taken friendship “breaks” before.

“So Jacqueline and I, we fight all the time, right, that has been our relationship since we were 15,” the housewife told Managing Editor Dani Canada. “There’s nothing new here. The challenge, I think, is that because it’s so mainstream now, you guys don’t get a chance to see all of what really happened before we got to the point where it’s like, “Oh my gosh, I’m so done. I just don’t want to deal with her anymore. Not right now. I just need a break. I need a breather.” Another thing I think it’s important for the audience to understand is that Jacqueline and I have actually taken breaks before,” she added. “I have gone years without talking to her because we are just not able to meet eye to eye and we fight so much and she may not like my friend group at the time and so she doesn’t want to be involved with what I’m doing. So this is nothing new. So us fighting, I am surprised that we took it to the platform. I really was hoping that we could keep it separate and she could read me for filth behind scenes, and then we could be friends to show the world that there is love there, but we just couldn’t do it.

While noting that there was “equal filth reading” between them, Mia said there’s actually a “lot of love there” especially since she’s still in contact with Jaqueline’s family.

“The challenge also, too, is that there is a lot of love there,” said Mia. “Jacqueline is, I do consider her my sister, and sisters fight. We do, we’re brutal. We’re probably worse than girlfriends. And the hard part is that I have her family, as I consider them my family, and so now it’s like we’re torn. I talk to her sister, I talk to her mom, and they’re all like, “What do we do? How do we fix it?” And I’m just like, “I don’t know.” I don’t have an answer to this because there’s so many people involved. But it hurts my heart because I just feel like we’ve gone through so much that we should not have ever been. We should have been able to keep it separate.

She also noted that she hasn’t spoken directly to Jacqueline because she’s “not ready to listen.”

“I think she wants to be a victim, and I can’t conversate with that.”

OOF!

As for Sunday’s #RHOP Reunion, Mia said she’d be serving “goddess energy” in her blue Nneka “Brides By Nona” gown while sitting a bit further away from Andy Cohen, something housewives watchers always pay close attention to. Housewives who sit closest to the Braov boss are believed to have had the more exciting season, but Mia’s unbothered by her seat placement.

“I actually like my seat,” said Mia to BOSSIP. “I feel like I get claustrophobic when I’m too close into people anyway and where I’m sitting, I see the whole room because I’m just sitting here just watching it all go down like the CEO boss that I am. I don’t want to be in the middle. I don’t want to be that close. So I’m on the end and I think people are like, “Oh, is that a sign that Mia is not coming back next year?” And I’m like, “Yeah, I was sitting in the exact same seat I was last year.”

She also added that she purposely spoke her mind at all times so that her #RHOP Reunion microphone would pick up her comments.

“I got smart this year,” revealed Mia. “I know those mics pick up everything so normally I would stop when someone starts speaking. This year I just kept talking. I’m just gonna say because I know that they get everything!”

Watch our exclusive with Mia Thornton below.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion kicks off on February 19, with Part 2 slated for Sunday, February 26, and Part 3 on the calendar for Sunday, March 5.