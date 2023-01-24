After getting into a Miami splash clash with Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton is revealing that she’d considered a smithereens session with the professor and her “happy” spouse. Not only that, but she also said that her own husband could get in on it too.

On Sunday, The Real Housewife of Potomac was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and was asked about a #RHOP preview clip that featured Wendy alleging that Mia propositioned her.

In case you missed it, the episode ended with a cliffhanger after Wendy and Mia were seen making amends in the wake of their big blowup in Miami.

Mia apologized to Wendy for throwing a drink on her and said that she wants them to be friends.

“I want you to know that I do like you and I feel like we keep missing each other, I don’t understand where we went wrong,” started Mia before Wendy refreshed her memory and said that her drink throw was the equivalent of someone “completely disrespecting your space” and spitting on you.

Mia agreed and continued,

“I really am sorry,” she said. “I didn’t sleep that night, I don’t ever wanna be responsible for dispersing someone and we like you. G [her husband] loves Eddie!” “Eddies [Wendy’s husband] loves G,” agreed Wendy. “They love each other. You got a fake booty, I got a fake booty, you’re beautiful, I’m gorgeous,” she added. “Overall I think you’re a good person.”

After hugging it out, the ladies were seen meeting up with the rest of the crew for a wild night out. Allegedly, after slurping down some tequila shots off camera, Mia approached Wendy and said she wanted to slurp something else.

“I just want to eat your box,” Wendy alleges Mia said.

Wendy reveals Mia wanted to eat her box. #RHOP pic.twitter.com/Ir2Tg3uaky — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) January 23, 2023

Now, Mia is clarifying whether or not she made the oral sex confession.

Mia Thornton Denies Making Oral Sex Comments To Dr. Wendy Osefo

“No, absolutely not,” said Mia on the Jan. 22 episode of Watch What Happens Live. “I don’t even talk like that. I didn’t even know what a hot box was until I met these ladies.”

She went on to admit, however, that she would consider something sexual happening between her and Wendy if Wendy’s husband Eddie Osefo was participating as well. She went on to add that her husband Gordon could also partake in the foursome.

“It depends on if Eddie’s involved,” said Mia when asked if she would have sex with Wendy. “And so would G. It would have to be like a quadruple.”

OHHHH?!

Clearly, Mia’s attracted to Mr. and Mrs. Osefo (honestly, can you blame her?), but it sounds like Wendy isn’t on board for such sexual shenanigans.

