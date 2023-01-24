After getting into a Miami splash clash with Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton is revealing that she’d considered a smithereens session with the professor and her “happy” spouse. Not only that, but she also said that her own husband could get in on it too.
On Sunday, The Real Housewife of Potomac was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and was asked about a #RHOP preview clip that featured Wendy alleging that Mia propositioned her.
In case you missed it, the episode ended with a cliffhanger after Wendy and Mia were seen making amends in the wake of their big blowup in Miami.
Mia apologized to Wendy for throwing a drink on her and said that she wants them to be friends.
“I want you to know that I do like you and I feel like we keep missing each other, I don’t understand where we went wrong,” started Mia before Wendy refreshed her memory and said that her drink throw was the equivalent of someone “completely disrespecting your space” and spitting on you.
Mia agreed and continued,
“I really am sorry,” she said. “I didn’t sleep that night, I don’t ever wanna be responsible for dispersing someone and we like you. G [her husband] loves Eddie!”
“Eddies [Wendy’s husband] loves G,” agreed Wendy. “They love each other. You got a fake booty, I got a fake booty, you’re beautiful, I’m gorgeous,” she added. “Overall I think you’re a good person.”
Wendy & Mia talk about their issues. #RHOP pic.twitter.com/0ifeQhgiRl
— jay (@JaysRealityBlog) January 23, 2023
After hugging it out, the ladies were seen meeting up with the rest of the crew for a wild night out. Allegedly, after slurping down some tequila shots off camera, Mia approached Wendy and said she wanted to slurp something else.
“I just want to eat your box,” Wendy alleges Mia said.
Wendy reveals Mia wanted to eat her box. #RHOP pic.twitter.com/Ir2Tg3uaky
— jay (@JaysRealityBlog) January 23, 2023
Now, Mia is clarifying whether or not she made the oral sex confession.
Mia Thornton Denies Making Oral Sex Comments To Dr. Wendy Osefo
“No, absolutely not,” said Mia on the Jan. 22 episode of Watch What Happens Live. “I don’t even talk like that. I didn’t even know what a hot box was until I met these ladies.”
She went on to admit, however, that she would consider something sexual happening between her and Wendy if Wendy’s husband Eddie Osefo was participating as well. She went on to add that her husband Gordon could also partake in the foursome.
“It depends on if Eddie’s involved,” said Mia when asked if she would have sex with Wendy. “And so would G. It would have to be like a quadruple.”
OHHHH?!
Clearly, Mia’s attracted to Mr. and Mrs. Osefo (honestly, can you blame her?), but it sounds like Wendy isn’t on board for such sexual shenanigans.
Hit the flip for an explanation.
Before Mia made the Osefo foursome comment on WWHL, Wendy completely denied hooking up with Mia while appearing alongside Candiace on the Two Ts In A Pod podcast with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge.
The ladies were guests on the podcast at BravoCon and Wendy had an interesting response to Candiace’s claims that something went down in Mexico.
“She flashed us in Mexico,” said Candiace about Wendy. “She showed us her pum pum.”
“They all loved it,” confirmed Wendy. “They said it was gorgeous!”
“That’s how Mexico went—drunk,” said Candiace. “I’mma let you tell it.
“It was something, it was a mess,” said Wendy.
“We don’t wanna give anything away but some thangs was thanging. Yo thangs,” added Candiace to Wendy. “You and your friend.”
“She was coming on to me,” confirmed Wendy.
“They said that other stuff was going on in the water,” said Candiace while Wendy denied it. “They said y’all was kissing and stuff in the water, that’s what they said. It’s in the interview, they haven’t asked you that?”
“I mean did she kiss me?” asked Wendy.” Maybe she kissed me. I didn’t know that, she didn’t though, I would’ve remembered. Mia wants me,” she later added. “Mia wants chocolate!”
“Zen Wen” also followed up with a tweet.
“Y’all want this to be Girls Gone Wild so bad!” she tweeted. “I don’t know what’s worse—the people who make up these fake stories or the people who beieve it. #RHOP
Y’all want this to be Girls Gone Wild so bad 😩🤣. I don’t know what’s worse— the people who make up these fake stories or the people who believe it. #RHOP
— Dr. Wendy Osefo (@WendyOsefo) November 17, 2022
Welp, so much for that.
We think???
What do YOU think about Mia Thornton’s quadruple comment about Wendy and Eddie Osefo?
