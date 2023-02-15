Bossip Video

A new episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race is premiering Friday and BOSSIP’s giving you a first look at some looming [Loosey] complaints in the week room.

Last episode we saw the ladies compete in the Daytona Winds acting challenge that ultimately led to a Jax Vs. Aura lip synch and Aura being sent home.

Now in a clip from Friday’s episode, we see the Queens coming back to the werk room where one of them has grievances.

Loosey LaDuca is still stunned that she was safe and not one of the tops of the week.

While all the other ladies are congratulating Mistress Isabelle Brooks for winning the challenge, Loosey’s less than pleased.

“I end up safe this week which really burns my marshmallow,” says Loosey to the cameras before telling the ladies that she’s “very very upset” surprised, and annoyed. “I think that I did extremely well in this challenge and I think that I carried a lot of the scenes that I was in.”

Mistress however isn’t buying it and thinks there’s some “drag delusion” afoot when it comes to the Connecticut Queen.

Speaking of delusion, Spice says she’s “entering her top era” and is preparing to “trot her way to the top”—despite Michelle Visage telling her to stop doing her signature trot on the runway.

“The CDC should really look into making a drag delusion vaccine because I think that at this point in the competition,” says Mistress about her drag sisters. “The delusion might be contagious.”

Later in the sneak peek, we see Ru reveal that this week’s maxi challenge is a Lip Synch LaLaPaRuZa.

“Ladykins, we are halfway through the season and I still haven’t seen some of you lip synch for your life, that is all about the change,” she says.

The ladies will have to put their charisma, uniqueness nerve, and talent to the ultimate test in this episode! Who do YOU think will come out on top?

Take an exclusive look below.

