Vanity Fair today unveiled its 29th annual Hollywood issue and there’s some resplendent representation going on.

This year’s list features twelve young stars who are “riveting onscreen, driven, and ever-evolving.”

The 2023 Hollywood portfolio features Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building, Selena + Chef, My Mine & Me), Jonathan Majors (Devotion, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Creed III, Magazine Dreams), Austin Butler (Elvis, Dune: Part Two, Masters of the Air), Ana de Armas (Blonde, The Gray Man, Ballerina), Florence Pugh (The Wonder, A Good Person, Dune: Part Two, Oppenheimer), Keke Palmer (Nope, Lightyear, Sister Act 3: Kicking the Habit), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Bullet Train, Kraven the Hunter), Julia Garner (Ozark, Inventing Anna), Emma Corrin (Lady Chatterley’s Lover, My Policeman, Retreat), Regé-Jean Page (The Gray Man, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves), Hoyeon (Squid Game, Disclaimer), and Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, Fingernails, The Iron Claw).

The group was photographed by Steven Klein and styled by Patti Wilson, and the pic depicts an afterparty scene featuring some of today’s buzziest young actors–all of whom are appearing on VF’s coveted Hollywood cover for the first time.

Editor-in-chief Radhika Jones writes in an editor’s letter for the issue:

“Our dynamic dozen have turned in terrific performances over the past few years, running the gamut from prestige television to indie films to box-office smashes, and they’re racking up award nominations and industry honors–all that goes without saying. What truly sets them apart is their willingness to take risks, surprising their audiences and maybe even themselves with their range and ambition.”

As part of the special launch, VF created a dedicated Hollywood issue hub on VanityFair.com. Published today are extended Q&A’s with each portfolio star, accompanied by 12 videos in which each actor demonstrates their favorite party trick.

For Majors his party trick was defying gravity with a Coca-Cola can,

And for Palmer it was guessing astrological signs, something the Virgo’s very in tune with.

As for Regé-Jean Page, his was “freaking people out.”

Oh really, your grace?

At one point, Majors, who often makes his way to Atlanta to visit his nine-year-old daughter who he tries no to spend more than 10 days away from, admits his first meeting with Marvel many years ago didn’t go so well.

“This was a long time ago,” said the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star. “I had just gotten out of drama school and I’m running around town and I’m sitting in the office. I grew up in a very particular way and I don’t want to waste nobody’s time. So I got in there and they’re just busy. And I was like, “I’m supposed to be here, right?” It got long and I went, “I’m just going to go. It’s cool. I’ll just go.” And I got to the door, but then they said [casting director] Sarah Finn was going to come. We got in the room and we chatted. We were having this great conversation. I think it was three years later that we had the Kang chat. And there’s no trepidation now, especially because of who Kang is. When I said yes, we got the whole picture, and what is being laid out is cohesive.”

