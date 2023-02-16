Bossip Video

Jonathan Majors opens up about his initial Marvel meeting and reveals he walked out but still secured the role of Kang the Conqueror years later.

As 2023 gets underway it’s hard to say anyone in Hollywood is having a better start than Jonathan Majors. This month and next month belong to him on the big screen. Of course, March belongs to Majors starring as the Villian in the Michael B. Jordan-directed Creed III. This month belongs to Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania which features Jonathan as Kang The Conqueror. Shortly after his debut as Kang in Loki Jonathan revealed Idris Elba had to talk him into taking the role. The internet wondered why he had to be talked into the role but a new interview may have revealed the reason.

Jonathan Majors Reveals He Initially Walked Out Of His Meeting With Marvel

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Jonathan Majors talked about taking the role of Kang. Surprisingly he reveals he walked out of his first general Marvel meeting.

“I hope this doesn’t bite me in the ass, but I walked out of my Marvel general [meeting],” Majors said. “This was a long time ago. I had just gotten out of drama school and I’m running around town and I’m sitting in the office. I grew up in a very particular way and I don’t want to waste nobody’s time. So I got in there and they’re just busy. And I was like, ‘I’m supposed to be here, right?’ It got long and I went, ‘I’m just going to go. It’s cool. I’ll just go.’”

Majors continued to explain he walked out of the meeting but didn’t make it out of the building.

“I got to the door, but then they said [casting director] Sarah Finn was going to come,” Majors said. “We got in the room and we chatted. We were having this great conversation. I think it was three years later that we had the Kang chat. And there’s no trepidation now, especially because of who Kang is. When I said yes, we got the whole picture, and what is being laid out is cohesive.”

Sarah Finn has cast almost every character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe we’ve come to love. Majors reportedly piqued Marvel’s interest with his performance in The Last Black Man in San Francisco. Things worked out for Marvel and Jonathan and now he will carry the MCU on his back until at least 2025.