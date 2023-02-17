Bossip Video

Hulu has released the trailer for Rap Trap: Hip-Hop On Trial, which takes a deep dive into how lyrics in the YSL case are being used against Young Thug and Gunna.

Almost a year ago, Young Thug and Gunna were arrested as part of a 56-count indictment alleging YSL was a gang and not a record label. Since then, Young Thug, Gunna and 26 others have maintained their innocence with most of them insisting that YSL is only centered around music. Anyone who changed course on that statement, like Gunna recently did, did so in exchange for their freedom.

At the center of this case is the use of rap lyrics to prosecute YSL associates, something that doesn’t happen with other music genres.

In a new documentary, Hulu will focus on the use of lyrics being used in the YSL case in a one-hour documentary titled Rap Trap: Hip-Hop On Trial.

The criminal case against Young Thug and Gunna, two of the biggest names in hip-hop, reignited a conversation around the use of lyrics in the courtroom and sparked a movement to protect art.

The documentary will feature journalists who have been covering the case as well as peers and loved ones of Young Thug.

You can watch the trailer featuring Kevin Liles, Fat Joe and Thug’s ex-girlfriend Jerrika Karlae below.