Here’s What Happened When The Grammys Snubbed Nicki Minaj (AGAIN)

Twitter is ablaze over Nicki Minaj’s latest Grammys SNUB which comes after her messy Twitterfuffle with Latto that popped off when she took issue with the Recording Academy moving her track “Super Freaky Girl” from the Rap to Pop category.

Adding insult to injury, SFG was not nominated.

According to Onika, if her track is to be considered pop then Latto’s song “Big Energy” should be moved to that category as well. The rapper, 39, took to Twitter to express her displeasure with the move before the entire ordeal kicked off.

“I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY,” Minaj tweeted late Thursday. “If SFG (‘Super Freaky Girl’) has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy!” she added, referring to Latto’s hit song. “ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll.”

But that was only the beginning of her hissy fit that moved to Instagram Live where she claimed there’s a “concerted effort to give newer artists things that they really don’t deserve over people who have been deserving for many years.”

“I always say this; any rapper, female or male, that wins a Grammy, you should be f****ng proud of yourself. But why is the goalpost only ever moved when it’s Nicki? Well, I’ll tell you why. They don’t want the people that they have in the industry to go up against me.”

“If ‘Super Freaky Girl’ is pop, then so is ‘Big Energy’,” said Minaj. “If you move ‘Super Freaky Girl’ out of rap and put it in pop, do the same with ‘Big Energy.’ Right? Same producers on both songs, by the way, if you want to talk about it. So let’s keep s*** fair,” she added noting that white members of the Recording Academy wouldn’t vote for her over pop artists like Adele and Harry Styles.

Nicki also reposted a fan who noted that Latto called “Big Energy” a Pop track.

Clearly noticing Nicki’s rant, Latto, 23, not-so-subtly responded:

“Damn I can’t win for losing…all these awards/noms I can’t even celebrate.”

Nicki picked up the shade and things spiraled out of control from there with Minaj posting a text from Latto (whom she dubbed “Scratch Off” and a “Karen”) where Latto agreed that the Academy shouldn’t have moved “Super Freaky Girl” to the Pop category but added that “because of where we left off ion think u need to bring my name/song up.”

Things spiraled out of control further and ended with Latto dubbing Nicki a “Super Freaky Grandma” while social media ate up the beef.

(You can check out the rest of the loooooooooong mess HERE)

 

Latto Was Nominated For A Grammy After Her Nicki Minaj Beef, Barbz Cry Foul Over Nicki’s Snub

Fast-forward to yesterday when Latto nabbed two Grammy nominations for Best Melodic Rap Performance (“Big Energy”) and Best New Artist in a major moment for the Atlanta rapper that we’re sure left Nicki seething in a pink panic room.

Adding insult to injury, #nogrammyforgranny trended on Twitter where petty stan armies assembled to clown Nicki’s snub.

At this point, we’re just waiting for Nicki’s 27-tweet response to receiving 0 nods in a big year for female rappers like GloRilla and Latto who received their first noms.

Several people and outlets believe that there’s something sinister amiss and that the Recording Academy is deliberately ignoring the rapper.

Rapper Maliiibu Miiitch in particular alleged that the Grammys snubbed not only Nicki but Summer Walker because they “speak up” unlike other artists that she deemed “scary a** favs.”

 

Do you think Nicki is being treated unfairly by the Grammys? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over her latest Grammys snub on the flip.

