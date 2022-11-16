Here’s What Happened When The Grammys Snubbed Nicki Minaj (AGAIN)

Twitter is ablaze over Nicki Minaj’s latest Grammys SNUB which comes after her messy Twitterfuffle with Latto that popped off when she took issue with the Recording Academy moving her track “Super Freaky Girl” from the Rap to Pop category.

Adding insult to injury, SFG was not nominated.

The Grammys still mad about this? It’s been 10 years Lmao nicki really struck a nerve with this performance pic.twitter.com/p2SG6fcFzN — BIG JEFÉ‼️ (@thekevojefe) November 15, 2022

According to Onika, if her track is to be considered pop then Latto’s song “Big Energy” should be moved to that category as well. The rapper, 39, took to Twitter to express her displeasure with the move before the entire ordeal kicked off.

“I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY,” Minaj tweeted late Thursday. “If SFG (‘Super Freaky Girl’) has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy!” she added, referring to Latto’s hit song. “ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll.”

I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY. If SFG has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll. I’d actually LUV 2 c a more street record win- male OR female! IJS rightIsRight 🫡 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 13, 2022

But that was only the beginning of her hissy fit that moved to Instagram Live where she claimed there’s a “concerted effort to give newer artists things that they really don’t deserve over people who have been deserving for many years.”

“I always say this; any rapper, female or male, that wins a Grammy, you should be f****ng proud of yourself. But why is the goalpost only ever moved when it’s Nicki? Well, I’ll tell you why. They don’t want the people that they have in the industry to go up against me.” “If ‘Super Freaky Girl’ is pop, then so is ‘Big Energy’,” said Minaj. “If you move ‘Super Freaky Girl’ out of rap and put it in pop, do the same with ‘Big Energy.’ Right? Same producers on both songs, by the way, if you want to talk about it. So let’s keep s*** fair,” she added noting that white members of the Recording Academy wouldn’t vote for her over pop artists like Adele and Harry Styles.

Nicki also reposted a fan who noted that Latto called “Big Energy” a Pop track.

Clearly noticing Nicki’s rant, Latto, 23, not-so-subtly responded:

“Damn I can’t win for losing…all these awards/noms I can’t even celebrate.”

Damn I can’t win for losing… all these awards/noms I can’t even celebrate — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) October 14, 2022

Nicki picked up the shade and things spiraled out of control from there with Minaj posting a text from Latto (whom she dubbed “Scratch Off” and a “Karen”) where Latto agreed that the Academy shouldn’t have moved “Super Freaky Girl” to the Pop category but added that “because of where we left off ion think u need to bring my name/song up.”

Things spiraled out of control further and ended with Latto dubbing Nicki a “Super Freaky Grandma” while social media ate up the beef.

(You can check out the rest of the loooooooooong mess HERE)

EntyWAYS. Everybody go listen to one of the realest!!!! 💪🏾 https://t.co/yYLHHTkS0g — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 14, 2022

I’ll die on this hill by myself! Everybody ain’t lying on you! We see the pattern! BFFR! — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) October 14, 2022

Latto Was Nominated For A Grammy After Her Nicki Minaj Beef, Barbz Cry Foul Over Nicki’s Snub

Fast-forward to yesterday when Latto nabbed two Grammy nominations for Best Melodic Rap Performance (“Big Energy”) and Best New Artist in a major moment for the Atlanta rapper that we’re sure left Nicki seething in a pink panic room.

I’m crying so bad right now!!!! Never give up on your dreams yall!!! Shit gone get rough… but DONT GIVE UP 🥺😭🏆🙏 — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) November 15, 2022

Adding insult to injury, #nogrammyforgranny trended on Twitter where petty stan armies assembled to clown Nicki’s snub.

At this point, we’re just waiting for Nicki’s 27-tweet response to receiving 0 nods in a big year for female rappers like GloRilla and Latto who received their first noms.

Several people and outlets believe that there’s something sinister amiss and that the Recording Academy is deliberately ignoring the rapper.

Rapper Maliiibu Miiitch in particular alleged that the Grammys snubbed not only Nicki but Summer Walker because they “speak up” unlike other artists that she deemed “scary a** favs.”

Summer & Nicki didn't win grammys because they don't act like ya scary ass favs! they gon speak up & cause a scene every trip when they get played with. Smh like forreal stop muting black women for accolades we should be able to speak our minds through our music & discussions. — Maliibu Miitch (@MaliibuMiitch) November 15, 2022

Literally Summer has had 2 of the best R&B albums I have heard in a long time! She's so reminiscent of all the other iconic r&b singers that came before her & the fact she never gets the recognition really blows mines. Its no reason 4 it. it's because she doesn't fall in line 4rl — Maliibu Miitch (@MaliibuMiitch) November 15, 2022

Like a year ago I remember me & Summer were talkin bout the birds & the bees. she said "Maliibu if I just shut up I can get all that stuff too but I don't want to" smh like u know how sad that sh*t is? They love when we sing about our struggles because they can turn it off & on — Maliibu Miitch (@MaliibuMiitch) November 15, 2022

But to hear us speak up for ourselves they kan't control that so they well try & go the muting route smh hoping artist like them shut up & fall in line if they want to receive any accolades — Maliibu Miitch (@MaliibuMiitch) November 15, 2022

Nicki Minaj should have a Grammy for every room in her big house by now. She’s being snubbed over and over again and at this point it’s personal. Everyone who got nominated deserved it but we can all agree Nicki is being treated unfairly. — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) November 16, 2022

Doja Cat calls Nicki Minaj the ‘Queen of Rap’ following Minaj’s #GRAMMYs nominations snub.💗 pic.twitter.com/FU5zlsOASy — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) November 16, 2022

Do you think Nicki is being treated unfairly by the Grammys? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over her latest Grammys snub on the flip.