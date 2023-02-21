Bossip Video

Over the weekend, the NBA held its annual All-Star weekend in the snowy mountains of Salt Lake City, Utah. While the game itself was a non-defensive snooze fest, the activations went harder than ever. And of course, Hennessy brought a world-class vibe and quite frankly stole the show.

Hennessy Brings Out The Stores For The Hennessy Arena During All-Star Weekend 2023

Hennessy transformed the Edison House In Salt Lake City into the Hennessy Arena bringing the best vibe to NBA All-Star Weekend 2023.

In just 12 hours 1,600 people pulled up to enjoy the Hennessy Arena activation which focused on the intersection of basketball and culture.

The event was invite-only and included performances from Latto, Kaytraada and Kitty Ca$h.

Some of the stars in attendance included: Allen Iverson, DJ Drama, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum, Jaylen Brown, Gary Payton, Deron Williams, Jose Alvarado, Iman Shumpert, Carlos Boozer, Joakim Noah, Scottie Barnes, Trey Murphy III, Jayden Ivey and more.

Daytime programming included a series of panels by the BIG Summit which featured Baron Davis, Danny Green Cathy Engelbert, Boris Diaw and others. Victor Solomon debuted Hennessy’s new NBA creative “Unshattered.”

Guests were also treated to an FCTRY lab shoe experience where they were able to 3D print custom kicks. Allen Iverson also had an immersive, digital court interaction that was inspired by him. Luckily the AI-inspired interaction can be accessed by consumers nationwide here through the end of the month.

You can’t have a Hennessy gathering without the drinks, right?

On-site mixologist crafted dozens of NBA-themed cocktails, and you can get all the recipes right here.