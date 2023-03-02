Bossip Video

Travis Scott’s surprise DJ set at Club Nebula in NYC allegedly went off the rails when he got into an altercation in the DJ booth.

This weekend, Travis Scott is slated to make his headlining festival return at Rolling Loud Los Angeles after being mostly MIA following the Astroworld tragedy. While Travis has released a few songs and had a brief Vegas residency, he has remained low-key. This week however, he popped out in NYC to support his artist Don Toliver-–and while doing so things apparently went left.

After the show, Scott showed up for a surprise DJ set at NYC’s Club Nebula that ultimately ended in chaos. According to TMZ, a sound engineer is alleging that the artist punched him in the left side of the face before allegedly causing $12,000 in damages to audio and video equipment. Scott’s attorney Mitchell Schuster has denied the allegations and claims the situation is being blown out of proportion.

“While this is clearly a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion by clickbait and misinformation, we are actively working with the venue and law enforcement to resolve and set the record straight. We are confident our client will be cleared of any wrongdoing.”

What’s interesting is Richie Romero, managing partner of Club Nebula, also had a similar statement.

“This is blown completely out of proportion. It was a great night.”

Scott’s alleged victim has spoken out as well and he’s claiming that the rapper’s security made death threats toward him.

“Obviously my neck is f–ked up,” the man said to Fox 5 New York in a bedside interview. “My arm is tingling. I have pins and needles going down it.”

Identified only as a 52-year-old man named Mark, the sound engineer thinks the rapper attacked him without reason during a misunderstanding.

“I was trying to tell him to lower [the music] so it sounded good for the performance but he just stuck his middle finger in my face,” Mark said. “So I lowered the monitor a little bit so I could talk to him, and that’s when he ran around the speaker and attacked me.” […] “His security guard said, ‘Are you f–king crazy? I’m gonna kill you,” Mark said.

NYPD is currently looking for Scott.

