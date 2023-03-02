Bossip Video

Another day, another tale of a white woman who is so irrationally obsessed with melanated cultures that she creates a fake physical appearance, persona, and name to cosplay her way through life.

Rachel Dolezal and Hillary Baldwin Hayward-Thomas walked so that this egregious imposter could run. According to The Intercept, a Muslim activist who calls herself Raquel Evita Saraswati has been put on full blast by her own mother who says she was born Rachel Elizabeth Seidel and is quote, “white as the driven snow”. The 39-year-old works as the chief equity, inclusion and culture officer of the American Friends Service Committee. Seidel’s mother, Carol Perone, is flabbergasted by her daughter’s claim of Latin, South Asian and Arab heritage.

“I call her Rachel,” Perone told The Intercept, when reached by telephone. “I don’t know why she’s doing what she’s doing.” “I’m as white as the driven snow and so is she,” added Perone

Seriously, what the f**k is going on with these weird a** Rachels?! Perone says their family is of British, German, and Italian descent.

Perone says that her daughter converted to Islam in high school but doesn’t understand why she needs to present a fake version of herself saying, “She’s chosen to live a lie, and I find that very, very sad.” This controversy has Rachel in some hot water with her job at the AFSC where people appear to be torn about what to do next. A human resource officer who hired her says he feels “conned” because he was told that she is a “queer, Muslim, multiethnic woman”. AFSC rep Layne Mullett says the outfit does not require people to prove their heritage as a condition of employment and that Seidel “stands by her identity”.

Other folks at AFSC are looking at white girl Rachel with raised eyebrows and concerns that she may be a right-wing mole with plans to undermine their work. Yesterday, according to the NYPost, Seidel resigned from her position at AFSC.

These people really believe they can get away with just changing their race as if no one ever saw them before they became [insert minority group that is cooler than white people here].