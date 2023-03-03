Bossip Video

The news of Real Housewives Atlanta’s Drew Sidora divorcing Ralph Pittman shocked everyone, including co-star Kandi Burruss who said Drew was all smiles the day before she filed.

In an exclusive interview with Page Six, Kandi discussed her soon-to-be-single co-star at the premiere of SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B in Hollywood. The prolific songwriter said she couldn’t weigh in on Drew’s situation because she would never have guessed the couple would be racing to the courthouse with divorce papers. When she saw her co-star right before the news broke, “she seemed happy,” according to Kandi.

“I don’t really know what she’s going through. I do know I did see her two days ago, and she seemed happy,” the 46-year-old said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the #RHOA cast reunited for their upcoming 15th season at a photo shoot. As a veteran in entertainment, it’s not surprising that Drew put on a brave face for the cameras and based on her allegations of Ralph’s “serial cheating” and abuse, the mother of two may have finally been relieved to move on.

Kandi hasn’t spoken to Drew since the divorce news broke, so she said she wouldn’t speculate on the messy split.

“Maybe she’s in a space where she just doesn’t necessarily want to discuss it but just focus on her. I’m just going to respect that. When she feels like talking about it, then we can talk about it,” Kandi said. “But for now, I’m just going to ride with whatever she’s feeling and what Ralph is feeling. I hope the best for them and their family.”

Despite Drew’s damning claims of “blatant disrespect and mental abuse” throughout the nine-year marriage, Kandi refused to pick a side. She and her husband, Todd Tucker, befriended the contentious couple over their three years on the Bravo show.

“Todd and I are friends with both of them. Hopefully they’re both able to work things out. And if not, my wish is that they can have great communication with each other for the sake of the children,” Kandi added to Page Six.

The diplomatic diva also gushed about her new show and concert featuring her Xscape bandmates and fellow R&B girl group, SWV.

“SWV, they were like our big sisters. They came into the industry just a little bit before we did and really started popping off. When we met them, it was all love,” the booked and busy entreprenuer said. “It was really cool to do a show together, so fans can see what it was like leading up to our big concert.

Kandi and fellow Xscape member Tameka “Tiny” Harris emphasized that it’s a “big deal” for the group to “sell out arenas all over the world” after behind-the-scenes-shade and decades in the industry.

The legendary ladies looked and sounded beautiful as ever in the previews of their upcoming show SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B which premieres Sunday, March 5 on Bravo.

Will YOU be watching SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B?