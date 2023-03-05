Some of our favorite celebs were out and about in Los Angeles on Saturday night, hitting the orange carpet outside of the Microsoft theater for this Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023.
Just as in years prior, this year’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards was jam-packed with logic-defying stunts, illusions and tricks. Hosted by Nate Burleson and Charli D’Amelio, the awards show featured a show-stopping opening performance by Bebe Rexha, special honors given to Adam Sandler and Transformers’ Optimus Prime, and, of course, some special appearances from today’s biggest stars.
While the event is for the kiddos, there was no lack of grown celebs in attendance, including some appearances on the orange carpet from stars including Halle Bailey, Kelly Rowland, YG, and more. Check out some photos down below to see which of our favorite celebs made their way to Los Angeles for the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards:
Plus, check out a list of winners below:
TELEVISION:
- FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder
- FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW Wednesday
- FAVORITE REALITY SHOW MasterChef Junior
- FAVORITE ANIMATED SHOW SpongeBob SquarePants
- FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS) Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
- FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS) Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
- FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY) Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams, Wednesday)
- FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY) Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)
FILM:
- FAVORITE MOVIE Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2)
- FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam/Teth-Adam, Black Adam)
- FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE Minions: The Rise of Gru
- FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE (MALE) Dwayne Johnson (Krypto, DC League of Super-Pets)
- FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE (FEMALE) Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)
MUSIC:
- FAVORITE ALBUM “Midnights (3am Edition)”- Taylor Swift
- FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST Taylor Swift
- FAVORITE MALE ARTIST Harry Styles
- FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP BTS
- FAVORITE SONG “As It Was”- Harry Styles
- FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION “Sweetest Pie”- Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa
- FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST Dove Cameron
- FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR Bella Poarch
- FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR Harry Styles (UK)
OTHER CATEGORIES:
- FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR Charli D’Amelio
- FAVORITE MALE CREATOR MrBeast
- FAVORITE SOCIAL MEDIA FAMILY Ninja Kidz TV
- FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR Serena Williams
- FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR LeBron James
- FAVORITE VIDEO GAME Minecraft
- FAVORITE CELEBRITY PET Olivia Benson Swift
- FAVORITE BOOK
- Harry Potter Book Series
-
