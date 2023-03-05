Bossip Video

Some of our favorite celebs were out and about in Los Angeles on Saturday night, hitting the orange carpet outside of the Microsoft theater for this Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023.

Just as in years prior, this year’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards was jam-packed with logic-defying stunts, illusions and tricks. Hosted by Nate Burleson and Charli D’Amelio, the awards show featured a show-stopping opening performance by Bebe Rexha, special honors given to Adam Sandler and Transformers’ Optimus Prime, and, of course, some special appearances from today’s biggest stars.

While the event is for the kiddos, there was no lack of grown celebs in attendance, including some appearances on the orange carpet from stars including Halle Bailey, Kelly Rowland, YG, and more. Check out some photos down below to see which of our favorite celebs made their way to Los Angeles for the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards:

Plus, check out a list of winners below:

TELEVISION:

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

Wednesday

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

MasterChef Junior

FAVORITE ANIMATED SHOW

SpongeBob SquarePants

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series )

Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, ) FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series )

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, ) FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams, Wednesday)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams, FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)

FILM:

FAVORITE MOVIE

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2 )

Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, ) FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam/Teth-Adam, Black Adam )

Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam/Teth-Adam, ) FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Minions: The Rise of Gru

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE (MALE)

Dwayne Johnson (Krypto, DC League of Super-Pets )

Dwayne Johnson (Krypto, ) FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE (FEMALE)

Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)

MUSIC:

FAVORITE ALBUM

"Midnights (3am Edition)"- Taylor Swift

“Midnights (3am Edition)”- Taylor Swift FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Harry Styles

Harry Styles FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

BTS

BTS FAVORITE SONG

"As It Was"- Harry Styles

“As It Was”- Harry Styles FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

"Sweetest Pie"- Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa

“Sweetest Pie”- Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST

Dove Cameron

FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR

Bella Poarch

Bella Poarch FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

Harry Styles (UK)

OTHER CATEGORIES: