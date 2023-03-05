Bossip Video

Some of our favorite celebs were out and about in Los Angeles on Saturday night, hitting the orange carpet outside of the Microsoft theater for this Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023.

Halle Bailey and Lil Uzi Vert

Just as in years prior, this year’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards was jam-packed with logic-defying stunts, illusions and tricks. Hosted by Nate Burleson and Charli D’Amelio, the awards show featured a show-stopping opening performance by Bebe Rexha, special honors given to Adam Sandler and Transformers’ Optimus Prime, and, of course, some special appearances from today’s biggest stars.

While the event is for the kiddos, there was no lack of grown celebs in attendance, including some appearances on the orange carpet from stars including Halle Bailey, Kelly Rowland, YG, and more. Check out some photos down below to see which of our favorite celebs made their way to Los Angeles for the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards:

Plus, check out a list of winners below:

TELEVISION:

  • FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOWThe Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder
  • FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOWWednesday
  • FAVORITE REALITY SHOWMasterChef Junior
  • FAVORITE ANIMATED SHOWSpongeBob SquarePants
  • FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
  • FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
  • FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams, Wednesday)
  • FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)

FILM:

  • FAVORITE MOVIESonic the Hedgehog 2
  • FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESSMillie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2)
  • FAVORITE MOVIE ACTORDwayne Johnson (Black Adam/Teth-Adam, Black Adam)
  • FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIEMinions: The Rise of Gru
  • FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE (MALE)Dwayne Johnson (Krypto, DC League of Super-Pets)
  • FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE (FEMALE)Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)

MUSIC:

  • FAVORITE ALBUM“Midnights (3am Edition)”- Taylor Swift
  • FAVORITE FEMALE ARTISTTaylor Swift
  • FAVORITE MALE ARTISTHarry Styles
  • FAVORITE MUSIC GROUPBTS
  • FAVORITE SONG“As It Was”- Harry Styles
  • FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION“Sweetest Pie”- Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa
  • FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTISTDove Cameron
  • FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STARBella Poarch
  • FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STARHarry Styles (UK)

 

OTHER CATEGORIES:

  • FAVORITE FEMALE CREATORCharli D’Amelio
  • FAVORITE MALE CREATORMrBeast
  • FAVORITE SOCIAL MEDIA FAMILYNinja Kidz TV
  • FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STARSerena Williams
  • FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STARLeBron James
  • FAVORITE VIDEO GAMEMinecraft
  • FAVORITE CELEBRITY PETOlivia Benson Swift
  • FAVORITE BOOK
  • Harry Potter Book Series
