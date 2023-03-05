Bossip Video

Before the alleged assault that left an audio engineer in the hospital, Travis Scott reportedly threw a fan’s phone striking them in the head.

Travis Scott’s trip to NYC earlier in the week ended with mayhem, hospital stays, and broken equipment. Scott’s surprise trip was to support his artist Don Toliver and his new album Love Sick. Toliver was performing in NYC when he brought out Travis Scott who fans were overly excited to see. The alleged issues arose later in the night when Travis did a surprise DJ set at Club Nebula. There he allegedly assaulted a sound engineer and d

According to TMZ, the day after that alleged assault, a fan came forward and revealed their nasty encounter with Travis Scott the same night. In the video, you can see a clearly irritated Travis get upset the man was filming him and snatch his phone. It would be one thing to take the phone, but Travis launched it striking the man in the head. Not only was the man violated and assaulted with his own property in front of everyone, but his screen was cracked in the process. Reportedly Nebula offered free liquor for the incident but the man turned it down. He reportedly is planning to file a police report and a civil lawsuit.