Arcadia Senior Living received flowers from Jay-Z after their viral TikTok video recreating Rihanna’s half-time show.

TikTok is known for its viral moments and for always keeping the content fresh. More importantly, the playing field to go viral on TikTok is open to everyone, unlike other apps such as Instagram. After this year’s Super Bowl, the residents at Arcadia Senior Living in Bowling Green, Kentucky, had the idea to recreate Rihanna’s halftime show. Little did they know the video would go viral and bring joy to nearly 30 million people who viewed the skit.

According to WNKY, the Residents were inspired and figured why not see if they could do the same.

“My grandchildren and I watched and there were flips and flops and I was standing there thinking wow I wish I could do that…and then i did do that,” said resident Dora Martin. “I went to the doctor the other day and the nurses as soon as I walked in there, knew who I was,”

The video even got the attention of Jay-Z who produced the halftime show with Roc Nation. Hov surprised the Senior Living center by sending flowers to show appreciation.

“There’s 100 of them. And they’re from Jay-Z. My granddaughter was worried and she told her mother- “I hope she knows who Jay-Z is!” said resident Sue Evans. “I thought that was wonderful, very nice of him!” said Martin. “We thought about pressing them in a book but we haven’t got a big enough book,” said Arcadia Senior Living resident Ora Rampenthal.

The ladies seem very impressed and appreciate the flowers. A very sweet gesture from Hov that the families will never forget.