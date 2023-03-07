Bossip Video

Tyler Perry is reportedly in talks with Paramount to acquire their majority stake in BET, which could make him the sole owner of the network.

Media mogul, philanthropist, and actor Tyler Perry’s storied career is absolutely the definition of the American dream. From being homeless and sleeping in a car to owning one of the biggest movie studios in the United States Perry is laser-focused. After opening his 300-acre studio and making content for BET+, his next move may be right around the corner.

According to Variety, Perry currently owns a minority stake in BET and is in talks to acquire Paramounts majority stake. Tyler isn’t the only one who wants the historic network, Byron Allen is also considering purchasing the asset from Paramount. Tyler Perry has a long history with BET and entered a long-term film deal with Paramount in 2017. Monday the WSJ, broke the news Paramount is looking to sell off BET.

“The decision to consider selling a majority stake of the assets, which cater primarily to Black audiences, is part of the entertainment giant’s effort to shore up resources to bolster its flagship Paramount+ streaming service and its advertiser-supported free streaming platform Pluto TV, some of the people said.”

For the sake of BET and the history that is dear to all of us, hopefully Byron Allen or Tyler Perry can purchase the brand.