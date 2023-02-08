Bossip Video

Last night LeBron James captured the NBA scoring title and the stars came out and sent video messages to celebrate the greatest of all time.

At the start of the 2022-2023 NBA season one thing was on every sports fan’s mind. When would LeBron James pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and become the all-time leading scorer in the NBA? Look no further than last night, February 7th. History was made in the third quarter against the Thunder.

After LeBron’s fadeaway to make history the game immediately stopped to officially recognize LeBron for his massive accomplishment.

Savannah James, Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri joined the king on the court to celebrate along with Gloria James, and his closest friends. During the on-court celebration NBA commissioner, Adam Silver and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar passed the torch to Lebron.

King James tried his best to hold the emotions in but they eventually made their way out.

Jay-Z, Shannon Sharpe, Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, Drake & More Celebrities Celebrate LeBron James Making NBA History

With history being made it’s only right family, friends, and business partners showed up for LeBron James. Shannon Sharpe, Bad Bunny, Usher, Denzel Washington, Jay-Z, Corey Gamble, Phil Knight, and more showed up in person.

Of course, not all of LeBron’s closest friends could show up in person. However, they all came together to put a special video package together for the King. Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Snoop Dogg, Shaq, and more appeared in the video.

Perhaps the most shocking part of the night was LeBron’s post-game interview where he revealed he could possibly play another five years if his mind stays sharp.

You can hear LeBrons thoughts on playing longer and breaking Kareems’ record below.