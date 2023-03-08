Bossip Video

***UPDATE***

The judge has just signed an order to block the release of the additional 20 hours of footage that captured the aftermath the night Tyre Nichols was fatally beaten!

According to ActionNews5, a lawyer for one of the officers charged, Desmond Mills, filed a motion to stop the release and a judge signed off on the injunction this afternoon.

What don’t they want us to see? What are they hiding from the public? There was already one attempted cover-up, is this another?

Something in the water ain’t clean…

***END UPDATE***

It became very apparent to us that we had not reached critical mass regarding the fallout from the murder of Tyre Nichols and today’s news is more proof that we were right.

According to CNN, an official from the city of Memphis, Tennessee revealed that 20 more hours of video footage related to Nichols murder will be released to the public today. Additionally, we will be given some information from the department’s now-concluded investigation.

CNN is told that one of the most crucial parts of the soon-to-be-released footage is the audio of the officers talking both after the fatal beating and after Tyre was taken away in am ambulance. This could prove important as the county prosecutor considers additional charges against those involved.

Seventh Police Officer Fired Over Tyre Nichols Murder

A Memphis official also announced that a seventh police officer has been fired as a result of their actions relating to Tyre’s death. The officer’s name, rank, and alleged misconduct were not disclosed but we’re pretty sure that if they don’t come clean with the info, then Twitter will do its thing.

It was also noted that the cop who retired following the incident would have been fired but he beat them to the punch.