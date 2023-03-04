‘Munch’ Madness: Messy ‘Maid’ Mimi Faust Fuels Rumors Of Drew Sidora Cheating On Ralph Pittman With Her Ex Ty Young

If Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman’s dueling divorce filings weren’t messy enough, Mimi Faust shared shade about Drew cheating with her ex Ty Young.

Mimi and Ty’s on-again-off-again relationship may be off (again), but the drama is definitely on! Based on the former Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star’s social media post, Drew might be caught in the middle. Mimi shadily shared a picture of Ty with her arm around Drew and lyrics from Ice Spice’s song “Munch (Feelin’ U).” What are you trying to say, Mimi?

Mimi’s “Breaking News” That Ty Young Could Be Drew Sidora’s New Boo

Earlier this week, Drew Sidora raced to the courthouse to file for divorce one hour before her husband Ralph Pittman could do the same. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star claimed Ralph is a “serial cheater” who subjected her to “blatant disrespect and mental abuse.” Fellow RHOA castmember Kandi Burruss said news of the split was a shock because Drew “seemed happy” in the days before the divorce filing. Mimi’s recent post fueled rumors that her ex-fiancee Ty might have put that smile on Drew’s face.

Ty and Drew look may look cozy and coupled up in that picture, but it doesn’t mean that they’re creeping. It’s a cropped group photo from Ralph’s birthday bash in February. Ty was one of many reality stars partying with the Pittmans that night. It doesn’t look as scandalous in Drew’s montage on her Instagram.

However, Mimi still put them on blast with a “breaking news” banner and a clip of Ice Spice’s ode to eaters: “You thought I was feeling you? That n**** a munch. N**** a eater, he ate it for lunch. B***h, I’m a baddie, I get what I want, like (get what I want like)… B*****s ain’t bad, let’s keep it a bean… Know they be mad that I be on the scene.”

Fans of both reality shows think Mimi is reaching for attention at best or a bitter ex at worst. Mimi and Ty split again last March, calling off a second engagement. The rumor is just plausible enough to get the internet talking. The 51-year-old described Ty as a munch who doesn’t mind swimming with beginners in the lady pond.

Even if there is truth to the rumors, Mimi knows the struggle of a breakup while the world watches. LHHATL followed her makeups and breakups with Stevie J and Nikko Smith before her rocky relationship with Ty Young. Now the internet speculates the stunt is Mimi is for her return to reality TV, possibly on Andy Cohen’s Bravo franchise.

Do you think Mimi Faust’s post spilled real tea, or is she trying to pluck her RHOA peach?