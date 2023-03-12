It’s A Boy! Keisha Knight Pulliam And Brad James Celebrate Her Pregnancy At Gender Reveal

Keisha Knight Pulliam and her husband, Brad James, threw a gender reveal party for their growing family, and it’s a boy!

The happy couple took to Instagram to share the good news about their bundle of joy. The picture captured the moment Keisha and Brad released a cloud of blue smoke while their loved ones cheered.

Keisha and Brad started dating in 2019 after they met on the set of the movie Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta. Two years later, Brad put a ring on it in 2021. The cute couple became a blended family with Keisha’s daughter from her previous marriage to Ed Hartwell, Ella Grace.

The actress announced they were expecting in December 2022.

“Oh Baby Baby!! Baby James coming 2023!!” she captioned with the coupled up picture.

Keisha Revealed A Second Baby Blessing Seemed Like A Long Shot A Few Years Ago

Babies are a blessing, but this new arrival is extra special after Keisha’s previous challenges to expand her family. The House of Payne star looked forward to having more children but wasn’t sure it was an option after her divorce. In the OWN documentary, Eggs Over Easy: Black Women & Fertility, she talked about choosing to freeze her eggs.

“So I decided to freeze my eggs because I’m 41. I know I want another baby, but I also know the time isn’t now. And it’s so funny because when this whole documentary started, I just came on to narrate,” Keisha said in the vulnerable moment. “I never in a million years thought I would also be an active, in front of the camera part of this documentary. I had my daughter at 38. She’s three now. I had just gotten married and I thought, “I have plenty of time. I’ll have another baby right after this.’ But with divorce and life, things kind of took a left turn.”

The film followed multiple women through their journeys to get pregnant, seeking treatments like egg harvesting and in vitro fertilization.

“Not to say it was wrong, but sometimes life throws you curveballs and you could have your perfect forever planned out, but you have to embrace because what I have learned is my Plan B has always been God’s Plan A.”

Even Plan B didn’t go as planned. Before she could successfully harvest and freeze her eggs for future pregnancies, the pandemic shut that down. Elective procedures like fertility treatments were abruptly put on hold.

“Literally, the week that I was supposed to start my shots, COVID-19 hit. So I was unable to move forward with my retrieval, well just the whole process because you have to do the shots, the hormones, and all these different things. It was literally within 2 – 3 days before I was supposed to start my medicines.”

Fortunately, not even the Rona could stand in the way of her second chance at love and another baby. Ella Grace looks so excited to become a big sister.

Congratulations to Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James!