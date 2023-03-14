Bravo’s SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R& B is proving to be a scandal-surfacing series and ALL of the Xplosive drama is centered around Xscape.
On Sunday’s episode, viewers continued to see the fallout from Tamika Scott’s allegations that her sister LaTocha Scott stole $30,000 from her.
Tamika reignited the family drama during a sitdown with their mother, who clearly took LaTocha’s side, and alleged that her younger daughter Tamika completely made up the claim.
Tamika however doubled down and told the cameras that her mom was well aware that her sister and her sister’s husband Rocky allegedly swiped her royalty checks and deposited them into their own accounts.
“You know they stole my money!” said Tamika while her mother demanded that the cameras were cut off. “My mom was angry because I revealed something that no one knew, not even my own daughter knew,” she added.
[…]
“It took me back to when my sister and her husband stole my royalties and my mom defended them,” said Tamika in a confessional. “I told my mom and she was like, ‘well you don’t know what she was going through at the time, maybe she needed the money.'”
“I was pregnant with Armani and my daughter Oshun was in college at the time, but she might’ve needed the money.”
LaTocha and Rocky vehemently denied Tamika’s allegations and LaTocha said that her sister “has a tendency to lie.” Tamika however stood firm during a convo with Kandi and Tiny and also played a voicemail of her mom threatening to “kick her tail” for speaking ill of her sister.
“You don’t have enough God in you to calm down and listen to righteousness,” said the matriarch. “And if hear you dropping on your sister, ain’t nothing in this world will keep me from kicking your tail.”
Amid all of the sister drama, Kandi’s name was brought up by LaTocha who alleged that her fellow Xscape songstress might have played a part in the delay of her debut solo project.
Hit the flip for that.
LaTocha Scott Hints That Kandi Burruss’ Previous Comments Hurt Her Solo Debut
Elsewhere in SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B, LaTocha Scott was seen meeting up with the group to discuss the possibility of them getting new management.
Kandi Burruss expressed concerns that Xscape’s management, who is affiliated with LaTocha and her husband, wasn’t booking them gigs despite the success of the group’s Verzuz Battle.
“I’m hearing everybody out,” said LaTocha when she was asked her thoughts about the management.
She also said that she needed to pray about it.
Kandi however alleged that the fellow singer didn’t need to time think and instead wouldn’t answer the question until she talked to her “brain”, her husband Rocky.
This….was some weird…..ass…..shit #QueensOfRB #SWVXSCAPE pic.twitter.com/dTJ5Wt5rEI
— The Real Dirty Dan (@QuingDev_) March 13, 2023
Speaking of Rocky, he was seen celebrating his 27th anniversary with his wife and wondering why LaTocha and Kandi have continuously locked horns and been “stuck in a time warp.”
LaTocha alleged that back in their younger years, Kandi was the “one young” in the group who resented her and wondered to Jermaine Dupri why LaTocha got to sing lead on their songs.
“When it comes to Kandi and I, she had issues about me singing,” said LaTocha. “And although she never wants to say that, everyone knows that to be true.”
She also hinted that Kandi may have played a part in her solo album being shelved.
“It’s something, it’s something that she dislikes about me,” said LaTocha. “I know back in the day, in 1998, I said I wanted to do a solo project. I think everybody was happy for me, except for Kandi. She was just like, ‘You’re not coming back.” “For some reason, my project got shelved and then within that same timeframe, Kandi got signed and her album came out. It was a little odd, the timing of it all.”
Kandi was watching the episode and she tweeted about it in real-time.
“God’s favor ain’t fair! How did my album have anything to do with her album not coming out?…. I was on Columbia records & she was on SosoDef. Please ask Jermaine why your album didn’t come out & stop blaming me,” she tweeted.
God’s favor ain’t fair! 🙏🏾 How did my album have anything to do with her album not coming out?…. I was on Columbia records & she was on SosoDef. Please ask Jermaine why your album didn’t come out & stop blaming me. 🙄 #SWVXscape #TheQueensOfRB
— Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) March 13, 2023
She also weighed in on LaTocha’s drama with her sister and alleged that she was using her to try to deflect from the real problem at hand.
“She had a whole situation going on in the family but was really trying to make me the focus of the problem once again,” tweeted the housewife.
She had a whole situation going on in the family but was really trying to make me the focus of the problem once again. #SWVXSCAPE #TheQueensOfRB https://t.co/AJvKmk3xz7
— Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) March 13, 2023
She also hinted that she knew about the alleged check forging scandal and teased that she discussed it on her “Speak On It” YouTube series.
By forging that person’s name on the back….. I explain it on #SpeakOnIt https://t.co/1VmvuxmUnw
— Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) March 13, 2023
She indeed did just that.
Hit the flip to see Kandi explain the Scott sisters’ scandal.
On “Speak On It” Kandi detailed Tamika’s claims that her sister swiped $30,000 from her and told a story about what happened back in the 90s when the scandal broke.
According to the housewife, Tiny Harris’ mother graciously signed the group up for a royalty check program called Sound Exchange without their knowledge, hence why Tamika was unaware at first that she was supposed to be getting paid.
When Tiny’s mom asked Tamika if she received the money, however, the singer said “no” and later found out that her checks had already been deposited, allegedly by her sister.
“It was definitely a time when Tamika needed her money,” said Kandi. “I was told that allegedly someone I don’t wanna say no names, had Tamika’s checks going to their address and allegedly, they were signing Tamika’s name on the check and depositing the check.”
Elsewhere in “Speak On It” Kandi also took issue with LaTocha alleging that she played a part in the delay of her solo career…
“That annoys me, I feel Tasha blames me for everything that has gone wrong in her life and I do not understand why,” said Kandi. “How she be blaming me for stuff that I’m not even around for? It’s crazy to me that she has all this going on with her sister, and yet she was trying to bring me up as the problem child and the drama.”
and noted that LaTocha tried to use her as a scapegoat for her issues with the group, instead of the real drama that was happening with her sister. The songstress/#RHOA star believes that LaTocha was hoping that by stirring up drama between them, the drama with her sister would be edited out of the show.
Clearly, that did not happen.
“She was trying to make it seem like me and her was the reason why she wasn’t ready to commit to doing this show or making decisions about the group,” said Kandi. “She always finds a way to make me the problem.”
Kandi ultimately called Scott’s actions “predictable” and confirmed that the fellow Xscape singer changed her number and has only been in contact with Tiny whom she invited to her listening party and directed to “tell the other girls” about it.
LaTocha has yet to respond to the ongoing drama airing on television.
This whole situation is a M E S S and there’s apparently more to come.
Are YOU watching Bravo’s SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B, are you surprised to hear about Xscape’s scandals?
