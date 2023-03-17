Bossip Video

Fans have been talking about Ciara’s see-through dress at the Vanity Fair Oscar party for almost a week, but now, the conversation has shifted to include another star.

Beyoncé also showed off her assets in a revealing dress after the Oscars ceremony, looking absolutely stunning in a sheer Dolce And Gabbana dress that displayed her cleavage, with gold pasties showing through the see-through silhouette.

According to Daily Mail, the outfit was posted to her Instagram on Thursday and now serves as the backdrop of her website. It is also nearly identical to a similar silver dress she wore back in 2007.

Wrapped around her waist was a metal, corset-style top that was fastened in place with a lock and key.

She finished off her look with a pair of gold stiletto heels that showed off a classic red pedicure, accessorizing with a gold metallic clutch to complete her outfit. She spiced up her look with a pair of narrow, rectangular sunglasses, sporting glittering gold earrings and a statement ring that brought attention to her French manicure.

Bey showed off her outfit in new photos on her Instagram page, uploading a carousel with a couple of solo shots and some with her husband, Jay-Z.

The snaps include the happy couple embracing with big smiles on their faces, and some with Beyoncé changing into a short cocktail dress for a more casual look.

Beyoncé’s bold Oscars party look–and even some of her previous provocative displays–are drawing comparisons to Ciara online.

The “1, 2 Step” singer has been on the receiving end of criticism for her see-through dress for almost a week now, and some fans are going to great lengths to point out that Ciara is far from the first celeb to wear something similar.

“Where were the think-pieces when Beyoncé wore this?” One user wrote, attaching photos of previous looks from Bey. “Was she disrespecting Jay? Or her kids? Are y’all really just mad at Ciara because she doesn’t “deserve” to be Mrs. Wilson in your eyes?”

In response, some users still insisted that Ciara’s attire was different than Bey’s, saying the latter’s is more acceptable because she covered certain, sensitive areas.

“Huge difference in their attire,” someone responded. “At the very least Beyonce strategically covered certain areas whereas Ciara let it all show.”

Another wrote: “1 dress actually looks like high fashion the other looks like what you wear for an audition at tootsies.”

So, it looks like a lot of folks still aren’t giving up on arguing about Ciara’s attire.

What do YOU think about Beyoncé and Ciara’s Oscars after-party looks?