Bossip Video

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell are set to rock their blue and white striped serving hats once again in the Good Burger sequel.

The second installment of the 1997 Nickelodeon film is officially underway as the duo shared the big news on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on March 17.

“Ladies and Gentlemen,” Mitchell said in his character Ed’s signature voice. “Welcome to the Good Burger, home of the Good Burger — part two!”

The audience cheered and applauded at the announcement and the joy of the comedians radiated off the screen as they yelled, “two!” repeatedly. Jimmy even joined in on the fun as he jumped up and down on the couch and then onto the floor — reminiscent of Tom Cruise’s infamous Oprah moment.

Much like their millennial fans hoped, Kenan and Kel say they wanted to make a Good Burger 2 immediately after the first film. It didn’t get critical acclaim, but loyal fans of All That (the sketch comedy show the movie was based on) and Kenan & Kel loved it. Good Burger’s cult following spans generations — GenZers even became fans after discovering the comedy on Netflix.

The Saturday Night Live vet says filming will begin this summer, and the project will be released “soon.”

“It’s such a blessing, man,” Kenan told Jimmy. “It’s unbelievable.

What Fans Can Expect From Good Burger 2

Fans wonder if the new movie will be a burger-flipping flop or have the “special sauce” needed to follow such a classic. According to a press release about Good Burger 2, Dex and Ed will reunite at their place of business with a brand-new crew in tow. The plot is similar to the original,

“Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again.”

Thompson assured the audience they could expect the usual foolery accompanied by several guest appearances.

“We want as many cameos as we can possibly get, like anybody that wants to do it that I guess is somewhat famous,” Kenan joked.

Next, they asked Jimmy if he would be down to make an appearance.

“Of course I would do something,” he answered. “I would do anything with you dudes.”

Jim has always ridden for the culture — his band is The Roots, for crying out loud.

It has been 26 years since the original film was released worldwide by Paramount Pictures. The sketch that inspired the motion picture debuted three years prior in 1994 on All That. “Ed is one of those timeless characters that has brought so much joy and laughter to fans, and it’s such a beautiful blessing to still be doing it after all these years,” Mitchell shared in the press release. The interview shocked fans when the pair revealed that Kel wrote the Good Burger song “We’re All Dudes.” “I wrote it at a hotel…I wrote it really quickly and sung it for all the execs and they loved it,” he revealed to Fallon. “I was at a table and everyone was eating lunch and to this day I still get paid from the ‘Good Burger’ song.” In classic Jimmy fashion, he whipped out two microphones. The trio belted out “We’re All Dudes” as they danced around the studio.

Ah, the nostalgia!