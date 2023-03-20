“Who’s your favorite artist?”

Me as soon as I hear Dre say “Who’s your favorite artist?” #Swarm pic.twitter.com/GCMoc9Q7D6 — z ♡︎ (@korriswilder) March 17, 2023

Social media is ABUZZ over Prime Video’s shocking serial killer series Swarm that stirred up horny hysteria, BeyHive backlash, hilariously chaotic reactions, scorching hot takes, and endless Twitter threads over the span of 7 weirdly entertaining episodes.

***SPOILER ALERT***

In the provocative narrative of twisted events based on some true stories (no, seriously), Donald Glover and Janine Naber‘s Atlanta-ish series follows “killer bee'”Dre (Dominique Fishback) as she spirals into a deeply-unsettling place where delusion and unhinged standom guide her disturbing shenanigans.

“We know that the show is propulsive,” admitted co-creator and showrunner Janine Nabers in an interview with THR at SXSW. “We know that it’s going to evoke a lot of conversation. We know that people are going to have a lot of responses and may be angry or really inspired. So I just want you guys to know that if you have any feelings after watching this, and if you really want to tweet about it, then tweet at Donald.”

Bailey, who’s very good in the series, opened up about her first love scene that was made easy by her on-screen boyfriend Damson Idris.

“As open and as liberal as I am with my body, I was very scared because I haven’t had that many partners and I’m not like that, THAT sexual and open,” she said in an interview with Deadline Hollywood. “Damson made it really comfortable, and there were limited people on set. It was a closed set. We were laughing in between and we literally had a bouncy ball in between us and we were making a joke out of it.”

Chloe Bailey on how Damson Idris made her comfortable filming her first love scene in ‘Swarm’ #SXSW pic.twitter.com/jKhKmlTHj4 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 11, 2023

Fishback was originally approached to play Dre’s sister Marissa (Chlöe Bailey), but fought for the lead role.

“I heard from my team that Donald was creating a show and wanted me to be part of it,” said Fishback in an interview with Vanity Fair. “I was like, ‘Oh, shoot! Donald Glover (co-executive producer and co-creator) knows me. That’s pretty cool.’”

“I don’t want to be able to catch up to myself as an actor,” she continued. “[Dre] didn’t give a lot of direction about who she was, why she felt the way she did. I really had to go on instinct.”

Other cast members include Leon, Billie Eilish (who stuns in her acting debut), Paris Jackson, Kiersey Clemons, Macaulay Culkin’s brother Rory Culkin, and Nirine S. Brown with Malia Obama as a writer on the series.

Check out the creepy trailer below:

How are you feeling about Swarm? Do you think there should be a Season 2? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest, and pettiest tweets from the premiere on the flip.