We have reached a point in the Tyre Nichols murder case where we fully expect more fallout and more outrageous details.
According to an article in the Huffington Post, the supervisor, the person with power, and responsibility was allowed to retire with full benefits ONE DAY before he set to appear at a hearing that would most likely end with his termination. Lt. DeWayne Smith was outed as the previously-unidentified police officer who called it quits before the department could restrict him from his pension and permanently revoke his law enforcement credentials. Sufficed to say, the Memphis City Council was none-too-pleased about the situation. Vice-chairman JB Smiley Jr. put a fine point on why this move is particularly unfair to Tyre Nichols’ family.
“I just don’t like the fact that his parents are paying this officer to go on and live and that’s troubling,” Smiley said.
Memphis Police Supervisor Blatantly Lied To Nichols Family
Smith should not get a single red cent from ANY taxpaying citizen after America watched those officers pummel Tyre the way they did but he CERTAINLY should not be getting paid with the money that is taken out of the Nichols’ family paychecks.
If you need even more evidence that Lt. DeWayne Smith is the piggiest of pigs, look no further than the fact that he did not require any of the offending officers to file reports about their use of force. Moreover, when talking to Tyre’s family, that he was DUI despite the fact that there isn’t a single toxicology report or autopsy that shows any abuse of substance on Tyre’s behalf.
