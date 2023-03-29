The inXSCAPEable issues between a 90s girl group are still ongoing amid someone blasting their groupmate’s “unGodly” actions.
Kandi Burruss had a few words for her Xscape groupmate, LaTocha Scott after she accused the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star of being jealous over her position as the group’s lead singer.
In a YouTube video shared last week, Scott, 49, addressed her beef with Kandi, arguing that their tension stemmed from the housewife “hating” on her as Xscape’s lead singer in the early stages of the group’s career. She claimed she walked in on Kandi “crying” to their manager Jermaine Dupri after she became the lead. Scott also made fun of the mother of two’s singing with a clip from #RHOA.
Well, it didn’t take too long for the chatter to circle back to Kandi, because now, she’s “speaking on” the drama.
Kandi Calls LaTocha Scott “Corny”, Notes She’s Accomplished More Than Her
On Monday, the Old Lady Gang CEO took to YouTube with another episode of her Speak On It podcast where she addressed Scott’s claims.
Kandi said she thought it was super “corny” of Scott to make fun of her vocal abilities given their history together.
“You are trying to clown a person’s voice whose voice is leading on half the hits that is your claim to fame,” the restaurateur said. “The biggest hit that you’ve ever been on, which is ‘Just Kickin’ It,’ is the voice that you’ve been clowning.”
The star continued, “Me and you are in a group together. We supposed to make money together, we supposed to hit the stage together…but you on your video trying to make jokes about my voice, the same voice [that’s] accomplished more than you with your amazing voice that you try to put out there that you have!”
Then, Kandi, 46, threw some more shade at the singer noting how her Gospel smash “Stay Prayed Up” hit No. 1, a feat that Scott is still striving to achieve as a solo artist. She also pettily posted the song on her Instagram.
“You trying to join on the bandwagon of other people clowning your group member that goes on stage with you and makes money with you? Where they do that at? If you clowning me, you clowning yourself!”
Kandi Burruss Speaks Further On Her Drama With LaTocha Scott, Thinks Gospel Singer Is Acting “Ungodly”
To add insult to injury, the Bedroom Kandi founder claimed that there was also chatter about Scott’s vocals and “tired runs” on stage.
She also took issue with LaTocha clowning her while preparing to release a gospel album.
“Catch a headline without me, PLEASE!” said Kandi. “I just don’t think that’s Godly, y’all please get her album when it comes out on Good Friday it’s called Conversations With God. Her conversations with God must only be about me!”
Later in the show, Kandi opened up about why she was crying to Jermaine Dupri when Scott walked into the studio. The star said she was shedding tears for a completely different reason.
According to Kandi, she was upset that Xscape’s third album was being produced to set up Scott for a solo career.
When she arrived at the studio that day, Kandi said she was distraught when she learned that one of the songs on the album had been completed without her and fellow groupmates Tamika and Tiny. She claimed Jermaine had only brought in the studio to lay down background vocals for the track.
“In what world should my other group members have not been invited…to an Xscape session?” Kandi pondered. “So, to be clear to you, I didn’t have a problem with Tocha…I had a problem with our producer, our label head. I was addressing him and it became an argument,” she added.
“Ya’ll know how I am when I be arguing or when I’m upset or I’m passionate, my eyes tear up,” she went on. “So yes, she did walk in on me and Jermaine arguing about a song that she was singing solo on, but you got to put it in context. Don’t just tell people I’m mad because you singing solo. I’m mad because ya’ll didn’t invite our entire group to be a part of a song that’s supposed to be for Xscape.”
Yikes! It looks like beef is still simmering between Kandi and LaTocha.
Are YOU really surprised?
