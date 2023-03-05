Bossip Video

Drew Sidora will reportedly provide divorce deets on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

According to TMZ, the reality show’s producers are capturing the drama ensuing amid her divorce from her husband, Ralph Pittman. Filming for the 15th season of RHOA ended in January, but they pulled up on Drew to capture the unraveling of her contentious relationship. Producers told TMZ, Drew will discuss the events that led to her relationship’s demise in new confessional interviews scheduled for this week. Her peach-holding counterparts will also film new interviews and will likely give their shady share on the current happenings in Drew’s life.

As for Ralph, he has not filmed any scenes with or without Drew so his side of the story may not be revealed in the new episodes. Although the two are undergoing a divorce, they continue to live together with their two children – a son, Machai, and a daughter, Aniya. Drew also has a child from a previous relationship, Josiah Jordan.