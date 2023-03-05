According to TMZ, the reality show’s producers are capturing the drama ensuing amid her divorce from her husband, Ralph Pittman. Filming for the 15th season of RHOA ended in January, but they pulled up on Drew to capture the unraveling of her contentious relationship.
Producers told TMZ, Drew will discuss the events that led to her relationship’s demise in new confessional interviews scheduled for this week. Her peach-holding counterparts will also film new interviews and will likely give their shady share on the current happenings in Drew’s life.
Will you be tuning in to the new season to hear the answers straight from the Peach’s mouth?
