 Drew Sidora will reportedly provide divorce deets on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
According to TMZ, the reality show’s producers are capturing the drama ensuing amid her divorce from her husband, Ralph Pittman. Filming for the 15th season of RHOA ended in January, but they pulled up on Drew to capture the unraveling of her contentious relationship.

Producers told TMZ, Drew will discuss the events that led to her relationship’s demise in new confessional interviews scheduled for this week. Her peach-holding counterparts will also film new interviews and will likely give their shady share on the current happenings in Drew’s life.

As for Ralph, he has not filmed any scenes with or without Drew so his side of the story may not be revealed in the new episodes. Although the two are undergoing a divorce, they continue to live together with their two children – a son, Machai, and a daughter, Aniya. Drew also has a child from a previous relationship, Josiah Jordan.
As previously reported Drew refiled divorce docs that claimed Ralph was a serial cheater in addition to being emotionally and financially abusive. Drew even stated Ralph got physical with her as he grabbed a cell phone from her hands – resulting in a fall to the floor. Drew claims he said he had every right to have the phone whenever he pleased since he paid the bill. After he became physically aggressive, the Step Up co-star considered fleeing to Chicago where she and her children would feel safe.
The couple attempted counseling which failed and after a session, Ralph reportedly told Drew to give him a heads-up when she files for divorce. She also contends Ralph stated regardless of the circumstances he would let her file first.
I guess the business consultant changed his mind as Ralph also went to the courthouse to file divorce documents on February 27th but Drew beat him by an hour. After she learned of Ralph’s filing, she amended her original paperwork, which did not mention accusations of infidelity or abuse.
How is Drew coping with divorce and living under the same roof as her ex? And exactly what was the final straw?

Will you be tuning in to the new season to hear the answers straight from the Peach’s mouth?

