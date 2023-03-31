Bossip Video

A Detroit bank robber who’s accused of targeting fur different banks was located by the FBI after writing his demands on his paycheck stub.

According to ClickOnDetroit the FBI has been searching for robbers who targeted financial institutions in Eastpointe, Grosse Pointe Woods, Harper Woods, and Redford Township. The Redford Township robbery is when it all started falling apart for the alleged thieves.

Police allege that Collin Carl Love Jr. walked into Community Choice Credit Union and handed the teller a note that read;

“I want $20,000 dollars. All 100 dollar bills no dye packs no tracking devices or funny business I have a gun and I will shoot somebody PSA give me this check back when done!”

The bank teller went to the back to get the money and told the manager what was going down. While the manager called authorities the teller gave Love $4,000.

Once the police arrived they said that Love left behind his demand note—which was written on a paycheck stub from a temp agency that included his name. The temp agency also provided police with the man’s cellphone number which authorities traced to CashApp accounts.

That’s not all, however, ClickOnDetroit also notes that during the Harper Woods bank robbery, the man again used a paystub which was tested by the FBI and returned a match for his fingerprint. Eventually, police were able to gather enough information to arrest Love on probable cause.

A second man, LaRonte Hill, was also arrested.