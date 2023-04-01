Bossip Video

Latto has expanded her brand as a rapper and is now the official host of Latto’s Apple Music show 777 Radio.

During her first interview with friend and vocal artist Chlöe Bailey, the rapper expressed that comments from trolls about her looking “old” have impacted her.

The two discussed several topics on the show about love, body image, life in general and working in the industry. At one point in the conversation, Latto asked Bailey if she feels pressure to maintain a certain image.

“Yes… We try to lessen what people can say or talk about us. So, because we’re constantly in our heads, we’re like, ‘Okay, how can I fix this, how I can make that okay.’ So all of our insecurities get heightened, [and] even things we were insecure about people will poke on.”

Latto chimed in and added, “Like me looking old.” Bailey responded with a surprised expression and said it’s “crazy” that any thinks Latto looks a day over 24.

Latto went on to elaborate on how trolls suggest she looks like an “old white woman,” and that only became insecurity for her when she saw such comments on social media.

“It’s all because of social media… You know, I can’t say all, it just, like you said, heightens your insecurities,” said Latto. “And make some new ones!” added Bailey. “I never thought I looked old until I read it on the internet,” said Latto. “Now I just think I look like an old white woman.”

Of course, Latto wasn’t alone when it came to the topic of trolls. Bailey gave an example of a time she attended the VMA’s and dealt with comments on social media.

The “Body Do” singer explained that she tried to “just sit and look forward” to avoid any sort of commentary. However, when she went online, she saw people making lewd comments about her.

“Next thing you know, I see things going around, ‘She looked like she about to have sex with the chair,'” she laughed. “I’m like, ‘Now hold on. Wait a minute. I can’t just sit down?’ I’m like, ‘Now, I’m not even gyrating on the chair. I am sitting like this.’ I’m sitting like this looking forward.”

What Fans Can Expect On Future Episodes Of Latto’s 777 Radio

With her new platform, she hopes to leave some of the chaos on the show. “Everything that needs to be addressed, it’s going to be addressed on 777 Radio from now on.” She also plans to “keep it very personal” and feature artists she listens to.

“I’m going to highlight new artists that I feel like the world needs to hear, artists that I think deserve more spotlight. I listen to a lot of female rap, so definitely supporting the girls, and definitely a lot of Southern music,” said Latto in an Apple Music press release.

Fans have taken to social media to speculate about who the next potential guest will be on her show. Some have thrown out Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, but only time will tell!

Take a listen to Latto’s new show titled 777 Radio, exclusively on Apple Music.

Check out the full interview between the ladies below.