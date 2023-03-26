Bossip Video

Chlöe Bailey says pipe down (no pun intended) when it comes to her Swarm sex scene.

The singer-actress had the internet red hot with opinions about her steamy scene with Damson Idris in Janine Nabers and Donald Glover’s new Prime Video series. Big Boy addressed the controversial pound-down on his radio show Big Boy’s Neighborhood. Chlöe defended her choice, saying she’s an artist and y’all don’t need to be sensitive about her s**t.

“I’m an actress and I feel like it’s about art,” Chlöe said. “When I first received the script, I was just like [gasp]! It was just insane and gorgeous and I think people are forgetting the plot of that scene. It’s not about seeing me in the mirror of that scene. But I think because it’s me doing it, that’s what kinda makes it blow out of proportion. But I’m barely seen for two seconds in that.”

Swarm wasted no time because the intimate scene between Chlöe’s character Marissa and her boyfriend Khalid (Damson) occurs at the start of episode 1. The two engage in the style of the doggie while Dominique Fishback’s character Dre taps into her inner voyeur, peering through a door ajar. The clip went viral on social media from fans reacting with shock. Others called Chlöe’s choice to engage in such a spicy act on camera appalling.

“I’m an actress. I was doing my job and I think people gotta kinda remember I’m an adult and I’m an artist,” noted Chlöe, adding the scene didn’t reveal anything that she hasn’t shown before. “Nothing was seen that they haven’t seen from me. You didn’t see nipple, you didn’t see there, nothing.”

Did Damson receive the same backlash for being the executioner of said backshots? Nope.

Chlöe theorized, “I don’t think [he did] because he’s a man”. “Oh, the fellas get the high fives,” Big Boy added.

Big Boy says he watched the scene 2 or 3 times, explaining, “I missed why everyone was upset.” He later referenced the title of Chris Rock’s Netflix special Selective Outrage, noting people were acting as if it was a scene from PornHub.

Beyonce’s protégé says people ignored the purpose of the scene. It sets the stage for the relationship between Dominique and Damson’s characters.

“Because I’m an actress I’m not reading it as Chlöe is about to do a sex scene. I’m reading it as Marissa is in this scene and her sister is watching. That’s what people are forgetting,” Chlöe explained. “It’s about the tension between Damson and Dom who did incredible acting in this show and I was just seen in the reflection for two seconds,” she continued.

Chlöe Discusses Her Debut Album In Pieces And Controversial Collaboration With Chris Brown

Additionally, the 24-year-old received backlash for dueting “How Does It Feel” with singer Chris Brown last month. Upon the single’s release, fans and celebs alike berated Chlöe for collaborating with Breezy, citing his violent history with Rihanna.

“I just let the music speak for itself,” Chlöe shared. “Once the song came out, people enjoyed it. That’s what I just continue to do.”

Chlöe is allowing the criticism to roll off her back. Her debut album, In Pieces, will drop next Friday with guest appearances from Future and the legendary Missy Elliot.

Check out Chlöe’s full interview on Big Boy’s Neighborhood below.