Tekashi 6ix9ine breaks his silence on his viral South Florida gym beating and calls the altercation “cowardly” and “unfair”.

Earlier this week three men were arrested for brutally beating Tekashi 6ix9ine inside an LA Fitness in South Florida. Rafael Medina Jr., 43; Octavious Medina, 23; and Anthony Maldonado, 25, were apprehended and charged with assault and robbery.

Allegedly the trio took Tekashi’s designer shoes and the keyfob to his Lamborgini truck during the altercation. Medina Jr. is reportedly a King Leo, a high-ranking Latin gang member connected to the blood gang. Now that the men are in custody Tekashi 6ix9ine is speaking out for the first time.

First time addressing the situation. For 2 years I been walking around with no security. Not saying I promote that BUT now you see I really never hid from anything. If you ever crossed my path or ever came to my house (you girls know who you are) ya can tell the world “Danny drives his own cars and be solo” You know how many of you people seen me in real life by myself in gas stations, supermarkets, restaurants, etc. Anyway what happen here was nothing but cowardly. I’m not mad this happened. In the street there’s no rules so I cant say they were wrong. Obviously it wasn’t fair but again the streets has no rules. Just imagine having nothing to do to with a situation and feel obligated to make it your business. (Very weird) I’m happy to be here still. And I want to say I love my fans. Thank you. P.S : I never knew we respected jumping people. When did that ever become a W???

His response to the situation is almost shocking when you remember the stunts he pulled during his Treyway era. Of course, all this was to capitalize on the moment with him dropping music before speaking on the assault.