Marvel’s MCU plot is leaping forward this June with Samuel L. Jackson leading the way in Secret Invasion.

Marvel Studios Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania was released this year and showcased the upcoming threat for our favorite superheroes. However, before Jonathan Majors’ Kang The Conqueror can wreak havoc in the future, another threat is lurking in the shadows.

Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury will finally return to earth in the Disney+ spinoff Secret Invasion.





We’ve only seen a smidgen of the show in the teaser, but now Disney and Marvel are ready to deliver the show. Secret Invasion will begin streaming on Disney+ on June 21st and is being billed as an “espionage series” where he’ll take on the Skrulls.

In Marvel Studios’ new series “Secret Invasion,” set in the present-day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Samuel L. Jackson is leading the series with support from Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Don Cheadle, and others.

Hopefully, we finally get an answer for where Captain Marvel has been and why Fury decided to take his talents to outer space.

You can watch the brand-new trailer below.