Bossip Video

Marvel Studios is reportedly closing in on the serial leakers who leaked the Ant-Man Quantumania script thanks to a federal subpoena issued to Reddit and Google.

Disney and Marvel Studios have owned Hollywood for over a decade thanks to their Marvel Cinematic Universe. The brainchild of Kevin Feige has rebirthed careers and delivered countless new stars. Most of the top 20 highest-grossing films of all time belong to Marvel and with a franchise storyline that’s almost older than Apple’s iPhone, Disney’s asset protection tries its hardest to keep details internal. Even with their best efforts however leaks still happen, most notoriously Spider-Man: No Way Home’s multi-spidey reunion.

Leakers exposed the plotline and ruined the big surprise in the movie.

Play

Marvel Studios Secures Federal Subpoena To Identify Serial Leakers Spoiling MCU Films

Ever since that leak, smaller leaks have also popped up but earlier this year the floodgates opened when the Ant-Man: Quantumania script leaked online. Now, Disney and Marvel are fighting back through the legal system.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a federal judge in California issued subpoenas to Reddit and Google directing them to identify those who leaked the script. Reddit received a subpoena due to the script being posted in the r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers thread.

Google on the other hand was dragged into legal action due to the script link being shared via a Google document.

“The subpoena was filed under Digital Millennium Copyright Act, which permits copyright owners to obtain information identifying alleged infringers. The law is intended to criminalize practices intended to circumvent measures that control access to copyrighted works.”

Once the leakers are identified, Marvel is reportedly going to seek litigation against everyone involved. This could be one of the biggest lawsuits in entertainment history involving copyright infringement versus online freedoms and protections. The leakers better have a ton of cash for their legal defense because if Disney and Marvel sue them it will certainly bankrupt the average person.