Keke Palmer’s postpartum body is bodying as she thanks her new bambino, Leodis.

While we know motherhood has Keke glowing, the Big Boss creator revealed she’s been growing.

“Hips? NEVER HAD EM’! Boobs? Never had em’! Booty? BARELY. Thanks son. ,” she captioned a short IG clip Friday.

The singer-songwriter posted the video from the set of an unknown project wearing a black, cleavage-clinging top — her cups runneth over.

Giving face, the 29-year-old said, “Last time I spoke to y’all, I was letting y’all know that my son cleared my skin up”. As she zoomed in on her melanin she gloated, “Skin is still skinning.” And now I’m ’bout to let y’all know that he gave me something else,” she teased before revealing her new, curvaceous body. “B-b-b-b-body! Get into, Get into it ’cause period!”

Keeks’ comments were cascading with fans and celebs’ love and adoration for her hot, new mom bod.

Singer Chlöe Bailey commented, “bawdy DOWNNNN.” “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss wrote, “That body is BODY-ING! .”

The lyrics from her play, A Mother’s Love, “Legs and hips and boooody, bloody,” would have been the perfect addition.

Actor Jesse James Pattison commented, “ Your son deserves an EGOT. Talented man.. or shoot at least a holiday cuz he’s doing the lords work baby you look AMAZZZZZZZING.”

One Twitter user agreed with 5’6er’s assessment,

“Keke Palmer ain’t lying cause bby son definitely got my body looking niceeeeeeeeeeeeeee thanks son” https://twitter.com/Bitchimprettyy/status/1644715280298393601

Another added, “Breast milk definitely does a body good. Keeps your breast plump and your stomach flat.”

Another mommy co-signed,

“If this isn’t the truth! Idk why pregnancy literally morphs women (especially petit ones) into a bad b*tch. Lmfao! Hips? Spread. T*tties? Milk madness. Hair and skin? On 1,000. And idk about y’all but my was overly moisturized on another level during pregnancy. Kid you not.

In addition to the praise, one user posed a question about the longevity of Keke’s new boobies.

“Wait so do they go down once she stops producing milk or are they gonna stay like that until her body physically changes again (if it does) ?”

Someone responded to the inquiry, “They gonna go down after the milk production stops it’s a tragic journey”

The NAACP Image Award winner previously noted her pregnancy produced acne-free skin.

In January, our favorite cousin posted to IG, “There’s no more of the bumps…I found the secret to clearing up my acne, and guess what it is? You need to get knocked up. Period. Point blank. Period.” She quipped, “I’m about to be pregnant for the rest of my life.”

The former Disney star and her fitness instructor boyfriend Darius Jackson welcomed their firstborn on Feb. 25. The couple shared several photos of their bitty blessing slumbering with a stuffed elephant. This surprised many fans considering the trend of celebs opting not to share pictures of their babies immediately after birth.

In an IG post dedicated to her boo, the “Nope” star gushed, “We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God!”

The two began dating back in 2021.

After months of speculation, the former child star announced her pregnancy during her Saturday Night Live opening monologue in December.

“I want to set the record straight — I am [pregnant],” she said, noting that she was “beyond blessed.” “I am so excited, guys. I’m gonna be a mom!”

And what a sassy mama she is.

What do you think of Keke Palmer’s new curvy mom bod?