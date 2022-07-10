Beef Well Done: Morton’s Steakhouse Defends Brett Kavanaugh Against Pro-Choice Protestors, Gets Trolled With Thousands Of Fake Reservations

Just come outside, Brett! Nobody’s going to jump you!

Brett Kavanaugh has a new place to hide from the consequences of his fascist rulings as a Supreme Court Justice. Newsweek reports a D.C. Morton’s Steakhouse blasted pro-choice activists for protesting at the front door following Kavanaugh’s vote to overturn Roe v. Wade in June. After the restaurant aggressively defended his “right to congregate and eat dinner,” thousands of people trolled it with fake reservations.

Activists associated with ShutDown DC gathered to make their voices heard on Wednesday night. Instead of saying it with his chest or at least facing the people whose lives he was willing to destroy, Kavanaugh slithered out the back door. Secret Service guarded the beer-guzzling bunion the whole time, but we know MAGAts are allergic to any accountability. Another group, Our Rights DC, apparently had protestors camped out at Kavanaugh’s home, too.

This takes White fragility to a new level! Kavanaugh and his conservative puppetmasters think it’s fine to endure harassment, assault, and even murder for life-saving medical procedures but can’t handle protest signs.

“Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protestors while eating dinner at our Morton’s restaurant,” a representative for Morton’s wrote in a statement to Politico. “Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner. There is a time and place for everything. Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency.”

Did Morton’s really use “decency” to defend Kavanaugh’s right to a steak? Are his dinner plans more sacred than millions of people he stripped of their human rights to bodily autonomy and vital health care?

Brett ironically whined about every American’s right to privacy after he literally ruled that no such thing exists. The overturning of Roe v. Wade opens the door for more invasive surveillance and criminal punishment, even for those who suffered a miscarriage or other deadly complications.

After Morton’s boot-licking response to a peaceful protest, the internet took it up a notch. Of course, conservatives raced to make their own dinner plans at the overrated steakhouse. Disgusted pro-choice supporters beat them at their own game by doing the same thing with thousands of fake reservations.

“One of my followers just DM’d me a screenshot of their confirmation for a party of 8 tonight[.] I have a feeling there will be many empty Morton’s this weekend…” a Twitter user wrote with a now-deleted screenshot of a reservation confirmation.

Since Brett and his colleagues have declared an open season on voting rights, gun control, privacy, and reproductive rights, the time for civil discourse is over. Congress wasted no time passing a new bill to help Justices hide from the American people but still hasn’t lifted a finger to protect children from getting gunned down in school.

ShutDown DC and other activist groups are looking for tips on any sightings of Kavanaugh and his fellow conservative justices for more peaceful protests. If storming the capitol and threatening to kill politicians only deserves a slap on the wrist, Alito, Gorsuch, and Clarence “Uncle” Thomas can handle public heckling