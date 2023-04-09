Check out Daniel Caesar’s apology for f**king around and finding out after the flip.

Daniel Caesar just released a beautiful ass album, like literally such a beautiful listen, and…NOBODY FUCKIN CARES CUZ HE HAD TO GO AND OPEN HIS STUPID ASS MOUF TO DEFEND A WHITE WOMAN! We cant ever have nothing nice. Niggas is embarrassing

“For a long time, I was like, ‘You can’t do anything, you can’t say anything without whatever,'” Caesar said about the public backlash .

As Saucy Santana said, one thing about the comments, they were not on his side. After thinking things through, the singer took accountability.

“I completely understand the response. And in time, after taking time to get over myself and to really honestly look at myself and everything that was happening, I was wrong. I was wrong, and I’m sorry about that,” he said about his past comments.

The rising R&B star seemed to get his wish. In an interview with Apple Music , he reflected on getting canceled for his Freudian slip and how it influenced his new music.

Until DaBaby’s DeBacles , even the most problematic celebrity seemed immune to real cancellation, except for Daniel Caesar. In 2019, he asked the aggrieved internet to cancel him over defending racist white culture vulture as “the winning team” to accept.

Daniel Caesar is back with apologies for controversial comments about Black people. Do you forgive the “canceled” crooner, or like his new album, is it Never Enough?

Daniel Caesar Apologizes For His Controversial Comments

“You can do and say whatever you want, but it’s like for every action, there’s an equal and opposite reaction. And that’s physics, that’s science. That’s one of those things that the knowledge of that can literally put my mind at ease where I’m like, oh, I did deserve. What happened, happened because I deserved it, because I knocked the domino over and set a course in motion,” he continued.

the narrative that daniel caesar’s career has been stagnant since that stupid video is collective chronically online delusion https://t.co/sRdznvZy4y — 10000 (@lamzyxl) April 8, 2023

Once he accepted his part in the problematic predicament, the 28-year-old could take the internet hate in stride.

“You learn not to trust what people on the internet have to say and what people that you don’t know have to say,” he said. “Seeing that people that I do know that I care about, them being hurt, then it’s like, ‘ah, damn, all right.’ I was like, ‘okay, you know me.’ It’s because it’s seeing that people that know me, because I felt in my— Clearly my ego is going out of control.”

The fallout hurt more than the controversial Canadian’s “out of control” ego and sophomore album sales. He also acknowledged the people who felt like collateral damage, especially the Black women who made up much of his fanbase.

“I felt in that moment that I could say what I had said and the context of who I am would be taken into account. But I guess people don’t know who I am,” he said. “I thought at the time that I was saying something, meaning well, but it didn’t, and it hurt people and I don’t want to hurt anybody. That’s really, that’s not what I do. That’s not what I’m interested in doing.”

“I’m not interested in excusing what he did, I’m just saying that his cancellation had less to do with what he did or even who he did it for…

Many folks see/saw Daniel Caesar as an undesirable dark skin black man & felt he needed to be humbled. That’s it.” — Divine 🧚🏾 (@ADivineFemme) April 8, 2023

In hindsight, Caesar called the situation “a perfect storm” that was avoidable on his part.

“Yeah, it’s really when I think about it, it was like, ‘yeah, it was the perfect storm, honestly.’ I just mean it’s kind of crazy how awful that was. Throughout the process in the last few years it was so often, it’s like, ‘so that was a mistake,’” he continued.

This mf Daniel Caesar been quiet as a bitch for 3 years and that’s his response to that bullshit he was on. PITIFUL pic.twitter.com/ez8olx1bBn — Sunni🤠🖤🌈 (@APoetWithEgo) April 9, 2023

Daniel Caesar Reflects On How Getting Cancelled Influenced His New Album, Never Enough

Caesar said that he learned about himself from the experience and “just put it all into the music.” It’s clear that his thoughtless moment led to years of introspection.

“And that’s kind of like I was saying like, at this point, after having punished myself, after having been punished, it’s like at this point you got to just keep making music,” he said.

Daniel Caesar should know I was gonna listen to his album without the theatrics. He wanna be canceled so bad. He literally cancelled himself by telling us to cancel him & we was like uhhhh?? ok u canceled but we still listening weirdo🤨 — Tori Nicks 2.0 🛰 (@MajestyRia) April 8, 2023

With lyrics like “Pain is inevitable, misery’s a choice” and “You’re the main character now,” the influence is obvious. While many disagreed about the severity of his offense and whether to accept his apologies, the music still won people over.

Album is out. Ask me if I’ve started on the next one yet.. — Daniel Caesar (@DanielCaesar) April 8, 2023

Additionally, Caesar says this is just the beginning of his comeback. The singer tweeted that he has three more albums in the chamber.

Check out Caesar’s full interview with Apple Music below.

What do you think about Daniel Caesar’s latest apology and new album, Never Enough?