Israel Adesanya gets revenge on Alex Pereira with an epic knockout during UFC 287 to reclaim his middleweight championship.

Last night the UFC took over Miami for UFC287 and the card was stacked from top to bottom. Celebrities are always in the house for the big fights but last night everyone showed up. Justin Jefferson, Logan Paul, Odell Beckham Jr., Joe Burrow, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Mike Tyson, and even Donald Trump showed up.

Before the main event, Jorge Masvidal took on Gilbert Burns and unfortunately Masvidal took a tough loss. Immediately after the match, he announced his retirement before starting an awkward “Let’s go Brandon” chant to brown nose Donald Trump. The main event was a rematch between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. Pereira has handed Izzy three losses across multiple sports and came to the UFC to ruin his momentum. Israel lost his middleweight championship to Pereira during UFC 281 ending his perfect record in the UFC. The stakes couldn’t have been higher especially for Adesanya, a loss could very well have meant curtains for his title hopes.

Last night’s main event was a nail-biter but in the end, Israel Adesanya knocked Pereira into the shadow realm. The knockout was so vicious Pereira was still unconscious as UFC personnel filled the ring. It happened in the blink of an eye and Israel celebrated mocking Pereira’s bow and arrow taunt.

After the knockout, Israel challenged everyone to overcome adversity in their life to feel accomplished as he did at that moment. You can take a look at the scenes from UFC 287 below.