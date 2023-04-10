Bossip Video

Keshia Knight Pulliam is celebrating her own birthday by welcoming her little one into the world.

The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that she and husband Brad James recently welcomed a son. The post was uploaded on her birthday, as she goes on to emphasize in the caption what a great birthday gift the birth of her bundle of joy is.

“With this little one we are complete… Happy Birthday to me!!! What an eventful birthday week… 😆,” Pulliam wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for the birthday wishes!! 😘”

Keshia also shared a sweet video with her followers, showing her and her husband preparing for the birth at the hospital. In the video, James can be seen in hospital scrubs filming as he joked around with Pulliam, who was in a hospital bed.

“This is how grown people play doctor,” he joked in the video as he asked his wife about her diet and symptoms, which she seemed to get a kick out of.

The clip ended with a shot of the couple posing at home with their newborn baby boy wrapped in a blanket along with Pulliam’s 6-year-old daughter Ella, whom she shares with ex Edgerton Hartwell.

Pulliam and James got married in September 2022 before announcing they were expecting their first child together on The Tamron Hall Show in December 2022.

At the time, the Cosby Show alum told the host that it felt “so good” to finally talk about it publicly.

“Not that I’ve been trying to hide it,” she said, “but when you’ve had a miscarriage, when you’ve gone through this journey, you want to just enjoy this moment and want to make sure that everything is OK.”

Following the appearance, Pulliam shared the big news on Instagram, writing alongside a video of her and James on the talk show: “Oh Baby Baby!! Baby James coming 2023!! 🥰❤️🥰.”

Congrats to the happy couple on expanding their family!