That sound you hear is someone biting into Hazel E‘s mother’s crispety crunchety mac & cheese that sparked hilarious commentary and a brief Instafuffle with Countess Vaughn–no, seriously.
Hazel baby I’m sorry but your mama Mac and cheese look like an apple pie. pic.twitter.com/ID8AJMaAZH
— ✌🏾✌🏾 (@04_kcjj) April 10, 2023
The shenanigans started when Hazel posted her mother’s seemingly crunchy mac & cheese that was immediately clowned by everyone including Countess Vaughn who commented ‘I’m over here choking *laugh emoji* looking at that s***’ under the post.
I thought Hazel E’s “mac n cheese” was an apple crisp chile! pic.twitter.com/2k3PD3iUea
— Rai (@rayxsuh) April 10, 2023
Hazel (who clearly has a strong emotional connection to the sketchy dish) clapped back at Countess, commenting on the talented actress/singer’s ‘thyroid eyeballs’ which didn’t go over too well on social media.
‘The way them thyroid eyeballs are poppin out yo head I would think you think anything looks good. I think Willy Wonka having auditions for Oompa Loompa 3. Go look *eye emoji* at that,’ she fired back and reposted on her IG Story.
Hazel also threw shade at Tamar Braxton before getting dragged over her comments directed at Countess who responded with an ‘Unbothered’ post on Instagram.
At this point, Hazel should know the internet doesn’t play about Countess who opened up about having self-esteem issues after having her body compared to white The Parkers co-star Jenna von Oÿ.
“They used to clown me on the show. They’d be like, ‘you’re a Black girl and Jenna von Oÿ’s butt is bigger than yours and she’s a white girl,” she recalled on Cherie Johnson‘s podcast. “And that used to bother the heck out of me. That used to be the joke, all the time.
“And I get mad at myself because I was a lot smaller when I was on Moesha and they made me the fat kid,” she continued. “The jokes. Even the first episode… the line was, ‘oh, it’s baby fat,’ and whats-her-name goes, ‘no, it’s fat, baby.’”
Beloved by an unwavering fanbase, Vaughn recently made a cameo on hit Prime Video series Harlem and continues to entertain old and new fans on Moesha and The Parkers which are both streaming on Netflix.
She is a national Treasure #CountessVaughn https://t.co/0qEBZTEmen pic.twitter.com/vVZmzDoSK7
— Hoochie Bougie Badazz (@JovonnieB) April 11, 2023
Would you try Hazel E’s mama’s mac & cheese? Tell us down below and peep the latest Hazel E dragging on the flip.
Its Hazel E mad bout that coffee cake mac n cheese for me. She almost pulled a muscle lifting the spoon, them greens was struggling real bad too
— Nino Brown (@Foody_Boo) April 11, 2023
Hazel e goin crazy over that Mac n cheese when i thought it was peach cobbler
— Kitty 🐱 (@BigKelss) April 11, 2023
The way Hazel E nasty ass is carrying on you’d swear Countess Vaughn stomped her mom tf out. That mac & cheese looked like a bowl of cinnamon toast crunch.
— Rachel. (@_loveRachel_) April 11, 2023
Hazel E talking about Countess Vaughn’s health problems when she looks like this is crazy 🧐 pic.twitter.com/IrRPzYWw0i
— Keisha From Belly (@amirahmonet_) April 11, 2023
Ya’ll see that Apple Pie Hazel E mama made and called it Mac n Cheese?
— Regine Imelda Devereaux-Clayton 💋 👠 (@MissShaReCee) April 11, 2023
Hazel E is such a loser for making comments about Countess Vaughn’s health.
And that dry ass macaroni and cheese looked like Apple Crisp.
— The Moment. (@itsKARY_) April 11, 2023
Hazel E trying to come for Countess Vaughn because she commented about her mama’s nasty looking macaroni. Bitch coming for her thyroid condition that’s out of her control, yet Hazel took her ass overseas to get botched and cut up on purpose. We don’t play about Countess, sweetie
— Will Smith Slapped Me (@AshleyShyMiller) April 11, 2023
THIS Hazel E tried to come for Countess?! 🥴I know you lying! 🤦🏾♀️😂😂😭 pic.twitter.com/nS10nsiFWw
— Candiace’s Clap Backs 🗣️💨💨 (@beautifulwon323) April 12, 2023
