Now, Hazel…

That sound you hear is someone biting into Hazel E‘s mother’s crispety crunchety mac & cheese that sparked hilarious commentary and a brief Instafuffle with Countess Vaughn–no, seriously.

Hazel baby I’m sorry but your mama Mac and cheese look like an apple pie. pic.twitter.com/ID8AJMaAZH — ✌🏾✌🏾 (@04_kcjj) April 10, 2023

The shenanigans started when Hazel posted her mother’s seemingly crunchy mac & cheese that was immediately clowned by everyone including Countess Vaughn who commented ‘I’m over here choking *laugh emoji* looking at that s***’ under the post.

I thought Hazel E’s “mac n cheese” was an apple crisp chile! pic.twitter.com/2k3PD3iUea — Rai (@rayxsuh) April 10, 2023

Hazel (who clearly has a strong emotional connection to the sketchy dish) clapped back at Countess, commenting on the talented actress/singer’s ‘thyroid eyeballs’ which didn’t go over too well on social media.

‘The way them thyroid eyeballs are poppin out yo head I would think you think anything looks good. I think Willy Wonka having auditions for Oompa Loompa 3. Go look *eye emoji* at that,’ she fired back and reposted on her IG Story.

Hazel also threw shade at Tamar Braxton before getting dragged over her comments directed at Countess who responded with an ‘Unbothered’ post on Instagram.

At this point, Hazel should know the internet doesn’t play about Countess who opened up about having self-esteem issues after having her body compared to white The Parkers co-star Jenna von Oÿ.

“They used to clown me on the show. They’d be like, ‘you’re a Black girl and Jenna von Oÿ’s butt is bigger than yours and she’s a white girl,” she recalled on Cherie Johnson‘s podcast. “And that used to bother the heck out of me. That used to be the joke, all the time. “And I get mad at myself because I was a lot smaller when I was on Moesha and they made me the fat kid,” she continued. “The jokes. Even the first episode… the line was, ‘oh, it’s baby fat,’ and whats-her-name goes, ‘no, it’s fat, baby.’”

Beloved by an unwavering fanbase, Vaughn recently made a cameo on hit Prime Video series Harlem and continues to entertain old and new fans on Moesha and The Parkers which are both streaming on Netflix.

Would you try Hazel E’s mama’s mac & cheese? Tell us down below and peep the latest Hazel E dragging on the flip.